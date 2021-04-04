Amitabh Bachchan cracks a joke on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: ‘Anushka has a huge apartment’

Amitabh Bachchan cracked a joke on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli 'with all due respect'. (Photos: Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently got himself vaccinated against COVID-19, is relaxing at home in Mumbai just before he starts shooting for Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye along with Rashmika Mandanna. Bachchan often shares incidents from his day and fun anecdotes on his blog and social media handles. Late on Saturday night he cracked a joke on actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli saying, “Anushka has a huge apartment!”

If you’re wondering what the joke means, Bachchan played a pun on Virat Kohli’s name, because ‘Virat’ in Hindi means huge and Kohli (which he changed to kholi) means a room. The megastar paid “due respects” to the couple before cracking his joke. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Rang abhi tak utara nahin : With due respects to Anushka and Virat ..ENGLISH: Anushka has a huge apartment!” Big B also reminisced about the festival of colours that passed by last week.

On the work front, Amitabh will start shooting for Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye in Mumbai today. The film, touted as a slice of life comedy, centres around a funeral, also featuring Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sirca’s Gulabo Sitabo along with Ayushmann Khurrana, he is now awaiting the release of his film with Emraan Hashmi – Chehre, which got delayed due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. His film Jhund, directed by National Award winning Marathi director Nagraj Manjule, is also awaiting a release date.