Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital: One more fight he wins, says Paresh Rawal

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday tested negative for COVID-19, according to a tweet shared by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek wrote that his father has been discharged from Nanavati hospital and will now rest at his residence.
Abhishek’s tweet read, “My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him.”
In another tweet, Abhishek Bachchan shared that he is still Covid-19 positive. The actor wrote, “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”
Minutes later, Senior Bachchan himself took to Twitter to share the latest development with his followers. His tweet read, “I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day.”
Ajay Vidyasagar took to Twitter and wrote, "God bless you sir..take lot of rest and fully recover. Our prayers for you."
Actor Vindu Dara Singh tweeted, "What better present can we get on #HappyFriendshipDay2020 thank you god."
Director Harish Shankar welcomed back Amitabh Bachchan. Retweeting Amitabh Bachchan's tweet about his health, Shankar wrote, "Wowwwwwww what a news .... welcome back SARKAR..."
Paresh Rawal is elated that Amitabh Bachchan is back home after testing negative for coronavirus. Rawal took to Twitter and wrote, "One more fight he wins! Jai Ho!"
Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra says Amitabh Bachchan being tested negative for coronavirus is "great news."
Aahana Kumra shared on Twitter, "Such wonderful news @SrBachchan sir!!! Prayers of all your loved obes have been heard!! So happy to know this!! Welcome back home!"
Kunal Kohli said it is "excellent news" that Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus. The director said he "can't wait to hear the news" about Abhishek Bachchan going home.
SJ Suryah took to Twitter and wrote, "Superb saab. I knew you will. God is great."
As Amitabh Bachchan came back home after being discharged from hospital, Varun Dhawan celebrated the news with a picture on Instagram. Along with picture, he wrote, "It's a good day to have a good day."
Using the hashtag "The Original Fighter", Nimrat Kaur said it is "excellent news" that Amitabh Bachchan is home after being tested negative for coronavirus.