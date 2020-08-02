scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 02, 2020
Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital: One more fight he wins, says Paresh Rawal

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged after testing negative for COVID-19.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 2, 2020 6:10:58 pm
amitabh bachchan discharged from hospital Amitabh Bachchan is back home from Nanavati hospital. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday tested negative for COVID-19, according to a tweet shared by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek wrote that his father has been discharged from Nanavati hospital and will now rest at his residence.

Abhishek’s tweet read, “My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him.”

In another tweet, Abhishek Bachchan shared that he is still Covid-19 positive. The actor wrote, “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

Minutes later, Senior Bachchan himself took to Twitter to share the latest development with his followers. His tweet read, “I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Amitabh Bachchan.

18:10 (IST)02 Aug 2020
'Take rest and recover'

Ajay Vidyasagar took to Twitter and wrote, "God bless you sir..take lot of rest and fully recover. Our prayers for you."

18:08 (IST)02 Aug 2020
Vindu Dara Singh thanks God

Actor Vindu Dara Singh tweeted, "What better present can we get on #HappyFriendshipDay2020 thank you god."

18:03 (IST)02 Aug 2020
'Welcome back Sarkar'

Director Harish Shankar welcomed back Amitabh Bachchan. Retweeting Amitabh Bachchan's tweet about his health, Shankar wrote, "Wowwwwwww what a news .... welcome back SARKAR..."

18:00 (IST)02 Aug 2020
Paresh Rawal: One more fight he wins

Paresh Rawal is elated that Amitabh Bachchan is back home after testing negative for coronavirus. Rawal took to Twitter and wrote, "One more fight he wins! Jai Ho!"

17:58 (IST)02 Aug 2020
Sudhir Mishra on Amitabh Bachchan

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra says Amitabh Bachchan being tested negative for coronavirus is "great news."

17:55 (IST)02 Aug 2020
'Such wonderful news'

Aahana Kumra shared on Twitter, "Such wonderful news @SrBachchan sir!!! Prayers of all your loved obes have been heard!! So happy to know this!! Welcome back home!"

17:52 (IST)02 Aug 2020
'Excellent news'

Kunal Kohli said it is "excellent news" that Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus. The director said he "can't wait to hear the news" about Abhishek Bachchan going home.

17:49 (IST)02 Aug 2020
'God is great'

SJ Suryah took to Twitter and wrote, "Superb saab. I knew you will. God is great."

17:47 (IST)02 Aug 2020
Varun Dhawan: It's a good day

As Amitabh Bachchan came back home after being discharged from hospital, Varun Dhawan celebrated the news with a picture on Instagram. Along with picture, he wrote, "It's a good day to have a good day."

17:45 (IST)02 Aug 2020
Nimrat Kaur calls Amitabh Bachchan 'the original fighter'

Using the hashtag "The Original Fighter", Nimrat Kaur said it is "excellent news" that Amitabh Bachchan is home after being tested negative for coronavirus.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus on July 11. Amitabh had shared a statement regarding the same on social media which read, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

