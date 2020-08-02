Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital: One more fight he wins, says Paresh Rawal

Amitabh Bachchan is back home from Nanavati hospital. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Amitabh Bachchan is back home from Nanavati hospital. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday tested negative for COVID-19, according to a tweet shared by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek wrote that his father has been discharged from Nanavati hospital and will now rest at his residence.

Abhishek’s tweet read, “My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him.”

In another tweet, Abhishek Bachchan shared that he is still Covid-19 positive. The actor wrote, “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

Minutes later, Senior Bachchan himself took to Twitter to share the latest development with his followers. His tweet read, “I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day.”