Amitabh Bachchan underlines precautions to tackle coronavirus in PSA video

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has filmed a public service announcement, in which he shares preventive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The video has been shot in both English and Hindi. In the video, Bachchan addresses the viewers and says, “The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 disease can be stopped. Together, we can do it. All we need to do is take some basic precautions. Whenever you cough or sneeze, always cover your mouth with a handkerchief or a tissue. Throw the used tissues in a closed dustbin immediately. Don’t touch your eyes, nose, mouth unnecessarily. Wash your hands with soap more frequently, and for at least 20 seconds.”

“Avoid participating in large gatherings. If you have a cough, fever or difficulty in breathing, avoid close contact with anyone. Visit the nearest health facility or your doctor immediately if you have any of these symptoms. Cover your mouth and nose using a mask or a cloth at this time. For more information, contact the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare whose helpline is 011 23978046. Help us to help you.”

Earlier, the actor had penned a poem on coronavirus in Awadhi. In the poem, he urged his fans to stay safe.

Amitabh Bachchan also cancelled his weekly Sunday meeting with fans at his residence. The actor had tweeted, “To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request! Please do not come to Jalsa gate today… Sunday meet (I) am not going to come!” He added, “Take precautions… be safe.”

