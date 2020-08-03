Amitabh Bachchan: Feeling bad for Abhishek

Amitabh Bachchan got dischanged from hospital on Sunday. (Express photo) Amitabh Bachchan got dischanged from hospital on Sunday. (Express photo)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday took to his blog to express relief on returning home after testing negative for COVID-19. The actor also mentioned that he feels bad for Abhishek, who is still undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Nanavati hospital.

Bachchan begins the post by saying how Abhishek would be missed at home during the festival of Rakshabandhan on Monday. He elaborated on his son’s condition by writing, “It has been heartening to be back from the hospital after the ‘mukti’ (freedom) from the Coronavirus .. but a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in the medical care.”

Read excerpts from Amitabh Bachchan’s blog post here:

It has been heartening to be back from the Hospital after the ‘mukti’ from the Corona virus .. but a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in the medical care ..

.. the medical conditions, tests, lab reports, clinical and physical and visual evaluations are all there in the minds of the qualified specialists that work day in day out to battle with this unique conditioning, and each hour through consultation, through the sharing of information, and experience with their fraternity from other parts of the World give us the hope of repair .. assuring us each minute that ‘all shall be well’ , when in fact they themselves struggle to find that confirmed patent that can be used delivered executed to save lives and conditions from the virus ..

.. when I had addressed them as ‘angels in white’ I had never imagined that I would be supine in their midst to savour their angelic presence, as they give us hope inspiration and the strength to fight .. they are quite quite remarkable .. my gratitude shall never fail for them ..

🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽

I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus on July 11 and got admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. Soon after on July 17, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan also had to be hospitalised with mild symptoms. While the mother-daughter duo got discharged on July 27, Big B was discharged on Sunday after testing negative for COVID-19. He currently remains home quarantined.

