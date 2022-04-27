Amitabh Bachchan says he copied son Abhishek Bachchan’s dance steps in Don’s Khaike Pan Banaraswala. Watch

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has claimed that he copied some of his son Abhishek Bachchan’s dance steps in his popular song “Khaike Pan Banaraswala” in the 1978 movie Don. He shared a fan-created video on his social media account and said Abhishek used to dance ‘sideways always’.

The video shared by senior Bachchan is from the song “Khaike Pan Banaraswala” but a fan has synced it on the song “Macha Macha Re” from Abhishek’s latest release Dasvi.

Along with the video, Big B wrote, “T 4266 – Some of the moves were a copy of Abhishek when he was a kid , he used to dance like that .. he moved sideways always 😄😄😄.” Replying to his post, Abhishek wrote, “Haha. Still moving sideways. 🤦🏽‍♂️”

The fans of Bachchan found the tweet ‘cute’. One of them commented, “Haha so cute 🥰🥰.” One of the Twitter users also shared a trivia about the song “Khaike Pan Banaraswala”, as they wrote, “Yes this song was originally composed by Music Director duo Kalyan ji Anand ji for Dev Anand ji’s movie Banarasi Babu but later it was used for Don.” A fan also commented on Amitabh Bachchan style as he wrote, “Don ko dance mein bhi pakadna mushkil Hai 😃🕺”

Dasvi was released on Netflix on April 7. When the film’s trailer released, Amitabh had praised it and quoting his own father, the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, had written, “‘मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ; जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे वो मेरे बेटे होंगे !’ ~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन (My sons will not be called the inheritors of my legacy because they are my sons. Only those who take forward and bring pride to the legacy will be recognised as such).”

Reacting to his father’s kind words, Abhishek said that he wants to make his family proud.