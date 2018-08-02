Amitabh Bachchan remembers the Coolie accident, thanks fans for their wishes

Amitabh Bachchan tweets on the anniversary of his second birthday. Amitabh Bachchan tweets on the anniversary of his second birthday.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is till date grateful for everyone’s prayers, which brought him back to life after he sustained a near-fatal injury while shooting for the 1983 film ‘Coolie’. Fans across the globe are marking the day by wishing the 75-year-old ‘Happy Rebirth Day’. Big B took to social media to thank everyone who prayed for him when he was fighting for his life.

“To them that have sent greetings for my 2nd birthday Aug 2, a recovery from my Coolie accident, I send my gracious thanks .. it shall be difficult for me to acknowledge and thank all .. but I do know that it was your prayers that saved my life,” tweeted the ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ star.

He also mentioned about the incident in his blog, he wrote, “There is enormous amounts of celebratory mention and wishes for the 2nd of August, the day when I recovered from my Coolie accident .. to live another day , through the prayers of the millions that saved my life through their devotion to the Almighty .. a most heavy debt that I shall happily bear, and ever be in a state of never being able to repay it .”

“There is sufficient media coverage on those times and days .. for me then to elaborate would be boring and repetitious .. best then to avoid and be in gratitude and prayer,” Big B added.

The Shehanshah of Bollywood further said that someday, he will talk about the episode in detail. “There is a long history to the events of those times .. one that shall not be able to be narrated here .. though I do make insincere promises that someday they shall be spoken of ,” the veteran actor wrote.

On a related note, the incident took place when the actor was accidently punched in the gut while shooting an intense fighting sequence opposite co-star Puneet Issar, which resulted in an internal abdominal injury.

The actor was reportedly declared clinically dead for a few minutes before being put on the ventilator. After undergoing several surgeries, finally, on August 2, Big B moved a muscle and that’s how the day became his “second birthday.”

On the work front, the megastar is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s next ‘Brahmastra’ which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

