Amitabh Bachchan contributes Rs 2 cr to Delhi Covid-19 facility, addresses ‘abuse and filth of distasteful comments’

Amitabh Bachchan on his blog said that "is painful to see the misery around and the inability to be able to do something for them." (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan, along with several prominent personalities such as Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn, David Letterman, was a part of Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, which went live on Saturday. The Global Citizen fundraising concert advocating the importance of vaccine equity has pulled in 302 million dollars, exceeding the goal for the organisation’s campaign, AP reported.

Apart from Big B, the show, which was hosted by Selena Gomez, was attended by several thousand fully-vaccinated concertgoers who cheered on performances by Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, H.E.R. and Lopez, who enjoyed a duet with her mom. The concert was shot earlier this month but aired on Saturday evening.

Amitabh Bachchan, who said he was “privileged to be a part of the concert and the fight for India”, posted a video in which he urged global citizens to rise and help India in fighting the deadly second wave of Covid-19.

“Namaskar, this is Amitabh Bachchan. My country India is battling with the sudden surge of the second wave of Covid 19. As a global citizen I appeal to all global citizens to rise up, speak to your governments, pharmaceutical companies and ask them to donate, to give, to extend a helping hand, to the public that needs it the most. Every effort counts. As Mahatma Gandhiji said: ‘In a gentle way you can shake the world’. thank you,” he said in the video.

The event also emphasised the importance of vaccination.

On Saturday, Big B wrote a long post on his blog in which he spoke about how celebrities are criticised for not publicising their contribution during the difficult times. He said that him and his family have hardly succumbed to the pressure of social media and the “every day abuse and the filth of distasteful comments” and contributed or made their effort in the quiet. “Only the receiver knew and that was the end,” wrote the actor. While the actor has not spoken about his contribution, it has come to light that he has contributed Rs 2 crore towards a Covid-19 facility in Delhi.

In the blog, he went on to divulge details on his contribution during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Over a 1500 farmers bank loans paid off by my personal fund and prevented them from suicide , as the suicided grew .. from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, UP et al .. calling them over after identifying with respective banks and getting them all to Janak and in the presence of the bank representatives, paying them in person and getting them to strike off the loan , giving each farmer the document that they did not owe any more , that their loan was over and completed and paid back to the bank .. some 300 odd from UP could not all be present .. a bogie in the train booked for a limited number of 30 to 50 of them , from their respective cities in UP, received in Mumbai , put in buses , given a drive of the city of Mumbai, brought over to Janak, fed and given the loan cancellation certificate and put back on the train to their homes .. all at my expense ..

The brave soldiers at the border of the Country who had been martyred , their lists sought and their families , young wives and their children, some wives pregnant and expectant , given succour ..

The martyr s at Pulwama after the terrible terrorist attack , their families spread all over the land contacted and brought to Janak and given succour .. at the hands of Abhishek and Shweta ..

Those that suffered during the CoViD last year .. providing food for over 400,000 daily wage earners in the country for a month .. feeding almost 5000 in the city each day lunch and dinner ..

Provided masks , PPE units to front line warriors, Police Hospitals in the thousands .. through personal funds .. donating to the Sikh Committee that was helping the migrants to travel back home in the Inter State busses , where the drivers were mostly Sikhs ..

When the migrants were walking back home, some without the benefit or affordability of shoes .. provided hundreds of chappals and shoes to them .. due to lack of travel facility, booked 30 buses to locations in UP and Bihar and supplied them food and water for the overnight travel ..

Booked an entire train from Mumbai to UP to carry 2800 migrant passengers free of cost at my expense .. and when the destination State blocked the tarin from coming into their State and cancelled the train .. immediately chartered 3 Indigo Airline planes and flew almost 180 migrants in each flight to UP and Bihar and some to Rajasthan and J&K ..

And as the virus spread, donated an entire Diagnostic Centre .. opened at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi through the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, set up in the premises of the Gurudwara for medical help for the poor and needy .. an MRI machine and other Sonographic and Scan equipments of expenses beyond my means, but set up inspite .. in the memory of my Nana , Naani and my Mother ..

A 250 to 450 bed care center set up with further donation at the Rakabganj Sahib Gurudwara today in Delhi and soon to procure for them O2 ( Oxygen ) concentrators, not in stock or easily available , from overseas limited stock to be donated to Delhi where the need is immense and some to Mumbai .. coming in within the week .. 50 of them coming in from Poland by 15th and the rest around 150 from perhaps the US .. orders placed , some have arrived and given to the Hospital in need ..

Ventilators of immediate need to the BMC and to the Municipal Hospitals ordered .. around 20 of them , of course within my limited means , to be in, in a few days .. some 10 have arrived today and on custom release shall be delivered ..

A 25-50 bed Hospital care center setting up at Juhu Army location at a School Hall , the Ritambhara School, with all facilities and should be up by the 12th of May .. donated funds to set up ..

3 very important detection machines donated to Nanavati Hospital , last week to help in the detection of CoviD ..

Feeding about a 1000 in the slums and poor sections of the city ..

Young children .. orphaned by the sudden death of the parents, left in oblivion .. have adopted 2 and shall be put in an orphanage in Hyderabad .. their study board and lodging free till they finish School .. from the 1st to the 10th .. and if they turn out bright to provide them with free upper education ..

.. and more , as and when the means are affordable ..”

He often said;

Politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted on Saturday to thank Amitabh Bachchan for his contribution to Delhi’s Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care facility. He revealed the actor contributed Rs 2 crore. “Amitabh Bachchan Ji contributed a huge Amt & also took the pain to ensure oxygen concentrators get shipped from abroad & reach on time. He is not just a REEL Hero but a Real life Hero,” he tweeted.