Amitabh Bachchan confesses he regrets never learning to play a musical instrument

Amitabh Bachchan has worn many hats over his nearly six-decade-long career. But at 84, one regret he still carries is never having learnt to play a musical instrument. The megastar, who also hosts popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, confessed to a contestant that despite having several musical instruments at home, he has never managed to learn to play any of them.

Amitabh Bachchan’s regret

The contestant, Kritagya, a content creator, played a few games with Amitabh Bachchan, hoping to get viral in the process. When he asked Big B if he’d like to relive a day of his life or experience a day he’s never had so far, the actor chose the latter. Eliminating the former, Bachchan said, “Sir, actually, I’ve had so many incidents that I don’t know which part I should pick and should not pick to relive, if I have to.”