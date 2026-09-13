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Amitabh Bachchan confesses he regrets never learning to play a musical instrument
Amitabh Bachchan may have sung several memorable songs in films over the decades, but he still regrets never learning to play a musical instrument.
Amitabh Bachchan has worn many hats over his nearly six-decade-long career. But at 84, one regret he still carries is never having learnt to play a musical instrument. The megastar, who also hosts popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, confessed to a contestant that despite having several musical instruments at home, he has never managed to learn to play any of them.
Amitabh Bachchan’s regret
The contestant, Kritagya, a content creator, played a few games with Amitabh Bachchan, hoping to get viral in the process. When he asked Big B if he’d like to relive a day of his life or experience a day he’s never had so far, the actor chose the latter. Eliminating the former, Bachchan said, “Sir, actually, I’ve had so many incidents that I don’t know which part I should pick and should not pick to relive, if I have to.”
Bachchan chose the latter, a day he has never experienced in his life: the day he finally learns to play a musical instrument. “I had a deep desire to learn music, but I couldn’t. I feel sad when I hear these singers, musicians, and sitarists perform so well because I feel bad why I never learnt music as well. I’ve collected all possible kinds of musical instruments at home,” confessed the actor.
Amitabh Bachchan then pointed out that even though he’s 84 now, he still harbours the wish to learn music one day. “I even adorn the musical instruments at home with flowers and garlands, in the hope that I finally get to them and learn music one day. The fact that I haven’t learnt any till the age of 84, I have a deep regret about that,” added the megastar.
Amitabh Bachchan’s singing career
While Amitabh Bachchan may not know how to play a musical instrument, he has sung several songs over the years. He made his singing debut back in 1979 with the song “Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto” from Rakesh Kumar’s action comedy Mr. Natwarlal. He then followed it up with the dance songs “Rang Barse” and “Neela Aasman” from Yash Chopra’s 1981 romantic drama Silsila and “Mere Angne Mein” from Prakash Mehra’s 1981 potboiler Laawaris.
Bachchan then crooned the memorable song “My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves” from Manmohan Desai’s 1977 comedy Amar Akbar Anthony. After taking a long break, Big B returned to singing in the 2000s with “Kabhi Naee”, a duet with Adnan Sami for his 2002 album Tera Chehra, “Hori Khele Raghuveera” and “Main Yahaan Tu Wahaan” from BR Chopra’s 2003 family drama Baghban.
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Amitabh Bachchan then sang the title track of Rohit Shetty’s 2011 action comedy Bol Bachchan. He also lend his voice to “Ekla Cholo Re” in Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 crime thriller Kahaani, “Atrangi Yaari” from Bejoy Nambiar’s 2015 neo-noir action thriller Wazir, “Piddly Si Batain” from R Balki’s 2015 satire Shamitabh, and “Badumbaaa” from Umesh Kumar’s 2018 comedy 102 Not Out.
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