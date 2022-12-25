scorecardresearch
Amitabh Bachchan confesses he can’t cook: ‘I can only boil water, took 7 days to learn how to break an egg’

Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his experiments in kitchen in a conversation with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani on KBC. He said he and Vicky are similar in one regard

Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan on KBC 14. (Photo: Instagram/sonylivtv)
Amitabh Bachchan is a non-starter in one area – cooking. The superstar confessed on Kaun Banega Crorepati that he can barely warm water and he took seven days to learn how to break an egg. He was in conversation with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani on the show which is in its finale stages for the season.

Amitabh asked Kiara and Vicky on the show if they could cook. The duo was on the show to promote their Disney+ Hotstar film Govinda Naam Mera. Sony shared the KBC promo on social media with the caption, “@amitabhbachchan ji, humein lagta tha ki aap achhe cook honge, lekin aapke aur @vickykaushal09 ji ke halaat ekdam same hai! (Amitabh ji, we thought you were a good cook but you and Vicky seem be in a similar situation).”

The show is currently running in its final week this season. In a KBC promo, Amitabh asks Kiara if she can cook. While she says that she cooks sometimes, Vicky accepts that he can only make tea.

Amitabh accepted that he and Vicky were in the same boat. “Aapke aur humare haalat bilkul ek jaise hain. Sir aap to kum se kum chai bana lete hain, main keval pani garam kar sakta hu. Ek bar videsh gaya hua tha toh mujhe akele rahna tha waha tab seekha ki anda kaise banta hai. 7 din to lag gaye ki usko sahi tarike se foda kaise jaaye. Kabhi idhar gir jaye, kabhi udhar gir jaye (You and me are in the same boat. You can at least make tea, I can only boil water. I once went abroad and had to stay alone. That was the time when I had to learn how to cook eggs. It took me seven days to just learn to break it properly. It would fall here or there.” Vicky also commiserated with Big B and said, “Kabhi kabhi chhilka andar hi gir jata hai (The shell sometimes falls into the pan).”

