Amitabh Bachchan clarifies he didn’t undergo surgery: ‘It’s a misunderstood post’

Hours after making his countless fans worried about his health, Amitabh Bachchan has now clarified that he’s “doing fine”. Adding that his blog post about the “most difficult phase” is a “misunderstood” one, the 83-year-old megastar also said that he hasn’t undergone any surgery. The actor got an angioplasty done just a couple of years ago.

“I am fine. I did not undergo surgery. It is a misunderstood post. I was giving an example that the period after a surgery or ICU (Intensive Care Unit), the most difficult time is when you come home and have to deal with your damaged condition. So when a champion loses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath,” said Bachchan.

“I was referring to Argentina’s loss and Messi as a champion that lost. People have assumed it’s a reference to me,” Bachchan told Variety India. Messi arrived back in Argentina on Tuesday for a few days of rest following the World Cup final loss to Spain. The match marked Messi’s third World Cup final appearance following 2014 and 2022. He ended the tournament as the runner-up for the Golden Boot with eight goals, two behind France’s Kylian Mbappé.

Amitabh Bachchan’s cryptic blog post

The blog post on Tuesday that caused the massive confusion regarding Bachchan’s health stated, “… in hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient doctors and medical staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically.”

“You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life ..some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not , get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually .. nothing wrong by either .. be well be happy,” added his post.

The cryptic post caused confusion among fans since Bachchan was seen greeting and waving at the audience present at his Mumbai residence Jalsa this past Sunday. As a weekly ritual, Bachchan interacts with hundreds of fans who gather outside his Juhu bungalow every Sunday evening for the past many years.

On the work front, Bachchan is still actively working, often sharing on his blog and social media that he’s working overtime at odd hours, even at the risk of risking his health. The actor has announced that he’d return to host season 18 of his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on August 10.

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Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan recovering after surgery, opens up about ‘most difficult phase’

On the film front, Bachchan was recently seen shooting for the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s 2024 blockbuster post-apocalyptic dystopian thriller Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Kamal Haasan. He’ll reprise his role of Ashwatthama from the first part. He’ll also be seen as a lawyer in Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom drama Section 84.