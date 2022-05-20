Amitabh Bachchan cheers for daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, son Abhishek and Aaradhya’s Cannes appearance: ‘Putr, bahu, poti’

Amitabh Bachchan, late on Thursday night, took to his social media platforms to cheer for his family as they made an appearance at the ongoing 75th Cannes Films Festival. Bachchan shared pictures of his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya and wrote, “पुत्र, बहु, पोती 🌹🌹🌹.”

Aishwarya has been a Cannes regular has been 2002. This time, Abhishek and Aaradhya are also accompanying her.

In the picture that Amitabh Bachchan shared, Abhishek is seen wearing a sharp black tuxedo with a white shirt and a bow-tie, Aishwarya looks ethereal in a shimmery pink evening gown and Aaradhya is seen donning a pretty red dress with a matching hairband. The photo is from a L’Oreal after-party.

As soon as Senior Bachchan shared this photo on Instgaram, his fans and followers showered comments on his post. Abhishek responded to his father’s post by writing, “Progress report. 😁”. A fan requested Amitabh to go to Cannes too, they wrote, “Sir Aap bhi jayein udhar kabhi. Wo function ki shobha badh jayegi Bachchan Sahab.” Another fan wrote, “Beautiful family ❤️.”

This year, six Indian films will be screened at Marche du Cinema. These include R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Nikhil Mahajan’s Godavari, Shankar Shrikumar’s Alpha Beta Gamma, Biswajeet Bora’s Boomba Ride, Achal Mishra’s Dhuin, and Jayaraj’s Tree Full of Parrots.

The India Pavilion at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival was inaugurated on Wednesday amid some folk songs and dance. The Indian contingent at this year’s festival includes Deepika Padukone, who is a member of the jury, and AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, Ricky Kej, Shekhar Kapur, Tammanaah Bhatia, Hina Khan and Urvashi Rautela, among others. India is the country of honour at this year’s festival.