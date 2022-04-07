scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 07, 2022
‘Kya kar loge’: Amitabh Bachchan responds to trolls as he promotes son Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi on release day

Amitabh Bachchan has said that he will proudly offer praise and promote projects he believes in on social media. He recently cheered for his son Abhishek Bachchan, whose new film Dasvi dropped today.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2022 10:34:58 am
abhishek bachchanAbhishek Bachchan's Dasvi dropped today. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has said that he will proudly promote projects on social media, and no one can do anything about it. Amitabh has recently been supporting his son, Abhishek Bachchan, whose new film, Dasvi, was released today.

In a new tweet, Amitabh wrote, “Ji haan huzur, main karta hoon: badhayi, prachaar, mangalachar. Kya kar loge (Yes sir, I do: congratulations, promotions, invocations!!! What will you do?).” Recently, Amitabh had praised the trailer for Dasvi, and quoting his own father, the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, had written, “‘मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ; जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे वो मेरे बेटे होंगे !’ ~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन (My sons will not be called the inheritors of my legacy because they are my sons. Only those who take forward and bring pride to the legacy will be recognised as such).”

Also read |When Amitabh Bachchan reprimanded Abhishek Bachchan for not taking studies seriously: ‘Hum itna sangharsh karke paise kamate hain…’

 

Reacting to his father’s kind words, Abhishek said that he wants to make his family proud, and appreciates them for acknowledging his performances and the effort that goes into them. Abhishek has appeared in a string of streaming films in the last couple of years. Before Dasvi, he was seen in Bob Biswas, The Big Bull and Ludo. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Abhishek had said that he paid homage to his father in Dasvi, by imitating his dad’s body language in the film Khuda Gawah.

Dasvi, which also features Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in supporting roles, was released on Netflix and JioCinema today.

