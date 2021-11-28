Amitabh Bachchan celebrates late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s birth anniversary at Prateeksha, offers prayer in room where he died

Actor Amitabh Bachchan remembered his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his birth anniversary on November 27. On Saturday evening, Bachchan took to his blog and penned a note in memory of his father. He said he offered a prayer for his ‘Babuji’ in front of his image at his old room in Prateeksha, the family bungalow. It was in this room that Harivansh Rai Bachchan died.

Through his blog, Amitabh Bachchan gave a virtual tour of the room, which is now home to his father’s work, which serves as ‘mute reminders of his presence’.

“In the purple of life and in the remembrance of the birth of Babuji, a short prayer on his image at Prateeksha, his room where he worked where he breathed his last and which remains sacred. The house now houses his books that lived and stood mute reminders of his presence now in close proximity, to give credence to those days years and hours he spent, wheeled out from one to the other space, silently reading and rereading his ‘aatmakatha’ – as though he wished to relive his journey again and again. One that he had confessed that would he have another life then it would be this and no other, with all its pain, happiness struggles and achievements. All. As would I,” he wrote on his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan shared this rare photo of himself with his father on his blog. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Amitabh Bachchan shared this rare photo of himself with his father on his blog. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Earlier in the day, the actor had shared a rare picture of him and his father from his wedding day.

