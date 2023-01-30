Amitabh Bachchan celebrates after Abhishek Bachchan bags top spot in OTT Star poll, recalls the ‘jibes and sarcasm’: ‘He proves to all…’

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed his pride after his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan was named the No. 1 OTT Star (Male) in a mood of the nation poll. In India’s No. 1 Hero poll, Amitabh secured the top spot with 29% votes, followed by Akshay Kumar at 10.3% votes and Shah Rukh Khan at 10% votes. However, for Amitabh, Abhishek’s achievement was more important.

In his blog, Big B referred to the numerous jibes Abhishek had faced in his career and the constant mocking he had been subjected to. He wrote, ” The most humbling is this analysis .. from MOTN .. the mood of the nation .. and though it does mention me in high percentage, it is the percentage of Abhishek that gives me the greater pride and happiness.” The megastar added, “They keep the jibes , the sarcasm , the unwanted commentary of his unwantedness .. but slowly and quietly he works and proves to all the distractors what metal he is made of .. HE IS THE TOP OF THE PERCENTAGE IN OTT .. !!! this is where he always was .. and shall be .. such a moment of pride for the Father…”

Amitabh had earlier tweeted, “I don’t normally do this, out of embarrassment, but (when son is also on the list)THEN WHAT THE HELL !! yeaaaaahhhhh .. well done Abhishek .. love you .. (sic).”

Also Read | Why Amitabh Bachchan still remains a powerhouse in his 80th year

This isn’t the first time Amitabh Bachchan has hit back at naysayers who had questioned Abhishek Bachchan’s career choices. After Abhishek had bagged the Filmfare Best Actor award for Dasvi, Amitabh had tweeted, “My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming , showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST ..”

Abhishek has been compared to Amitabh since the beginning of his career. Amitabh had once even mentioned how Abhishek had ‘borne the brunt of bias’ all these years. Abhishek had made an impressive debut in 2000 with Refugee. He also proved his acting prowess in films like Dhoom and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna among others. However, the actor had witnessed a long difficult phase for over a decade before he started featuring in OTT projects. His first OTT outing was Breathe – Into The Shadows.