Amitabh Bachchan celebrates son Abhishek Bachchan’s win for Dasvi: ‘You were derided, ridiculed, mocked…’

Amitabh Bachchan has turned into the biggest Abhishek Bachchan cheerleader. The veteran actor is celebrating Abhishek Bachchan winning the best actor award for Dasvi that released earlier this year and continues to stream on Netflix.

Bachchan took to his social media platforms on Thursday morning, and wrote expressed how elated he was that his son won an award for acting. He also shared how Abhishek was “derided, ridiculed and mocked” for not tasting success early on. The actor was also pitted against his legendary father from the time he started acting in the year 2000.

Abhishek won the best actor award at the recently concluded Filmfare OTT Awards in Mumbai. Sharing a screen-grab of the same, Bachchan wrote, “My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming , showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST .. ❤️ .. and remember WHTCTW .. 💪💪💪!!!”

Amitabh’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a red heart emoji on his post to express her love for Abhishek.

Silently you worked your destined way ,

Never did you let your determination stray ;

You bore the brunt of bias thought ,

And quietly brought all of them to naught !!!! You are a CHAMPION Abhishek !

and you will remain a CHAMPION always ..

💪 💪💪@juniorbachchan https://t.co/hcOg0qMQE0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 18, 2022

Recently, Bachchan had also shared a word of appreciation for his actor son when his kabaddi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers, lifted the Pro Kabaddi cup. He shared how Abhishek bore the ‘brunt of bias’ for years. Big B wrote, “Silently you worked your destined way , Never did you let your determination stray ; You bore the brunt of bias thought , And quietly brought all of them to naught !!!! You are a CHAMPION Abhishek ! and you will remain a CHAMPION always .. @juniorbachchan.”

Abhishek Bachchan made an impactful acting debut in 200o when he starred in Refugee, he also proved his acting chops in films like Dhoom and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna among others, he faced a dull phase for over a decade before he started acting in OTT projects. His first OTT outing was Breathe – Into The Shadows.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Abhishek had facetiously called himself the Bachchan of OTT like his father who is the Bachchan on Bollywood. Explaining why he called himself ‘OTT ka Bachchan’, he had said, “From digital to television to screen, there is going to have to be a variety on how you tell your stories. And there lays the biggest hurdle for Kookie (director Kookie Gulati) as he made this movie for the 70 mm screen and now because of the situation we were in and due to the pandemic, he had to now adapt his storytelling style to make it conducive to a digital streaming platform. When people watch it on different platforms, they go with a different mind-set. Hence, these are three totally different products that you end up making, so I think there is room for everybody, I think digital is the future and it is definitely here to stay and it is going to be a parallel avenue to cinemas.”