Amitabh Bachchan shares photo from debut film Saat Hindustani: ’52 years today…’

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the few remaining stars who has seen the different phases of Bollywood’s evolution in the past fifty years, and has managed to keep up with the times as well. Recently, the superstar took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself from his first film, Saat Hindustani in 1969. The film completes 52 years of its release today.

Bachchan captioned his post, “on 15th Feb 1969 signed my first film Saat Hindustani & it released on 7 November 1962. 52 Years .. TODAY !!” The post received much love from fans and celebrities including Aahana Kumra, who sent many hearts on the photo.

Saat Hindustani, starring Big B, Madhu, Utpal Dutt, and Anwar Ali, chronicled the heroic story of seven Indians who attempted to liberate Goa from the Portuguese colonial rule. The film was directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. After Saat Hindustani, Bachchan starred in the film Anand, where he portrayed the role of a cynical doctor. This earned him his first Filmfare Award. Following this, he had a bit of a struggle in the industry, before he had a breakthrough with Zanjeer (1973) — a film that established him as the ‘angry young man’ of Bollywood.

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most revered superstars in Bollywood. The actor is also the host of quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is in its thirteenth run currently.