Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 46 years of Chupke Chupke, shares photos: ‘The house you see in the pic is now Jalsa, my home’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday took to Twitter to mark the anniversary of his film Chupke Chupke. The film, directed by the legendary filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee, released in 1975, 46 years ago.

Amitabh also revealed that his current house Jalsa featured in the film and was previously producer N. C. Sippy’s house. He shared a few stills from the film as well.

Big B wrote, “T 3870 -‘Chupke Chupke ‘,with Hrishi Da, closing in to 46 years today .. that house that you see in the pic with Jaya .. is now Jalsa my home, bought & rebuilt .. many films shot there – Anand, Namak Haram, Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta it was Producer NC Sippy’s house , then…”

Chupke Chupke also featured Dharmendra opposite Amitabh and was the other film that year that featured the two actors as a comic duo. Sholay was also released that year.

Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan, Om Prakash, Usha Kiran, David Abraham Cheulkar, Asrani and Keshto Mukherjee were also present in the cast.

Chupke Chupke was a Hindi remake of the Bengali film Chhadmabeshi. Its screenplay was penned by DN Mukherjee and Gulzar, who also wrote the dialogues. It is regarded as one of the best Hindi comedy films of all time.

There have been speculations recently that a remake starring Rajkummar Rao is in the works. Sunny Deol, actor and Dharmendra’s son, was asked for his thoughts on the possibility of a remake by Indianexpress.com. He said, “It’s good. But the beauty about the whole thing is that the actors, who did this film, like my dad, Sharmila ji, Amit ji Jaya ji Om Prakash ji and others had a personality that they brought to that film and a director, who brought that out of them. If anyone tries doing that, they will be pegged over there. I wouldn’t touch a thing like that.”