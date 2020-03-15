Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet amid coronavirus outbreak

Amitabh Bachchan asked his fans to stay safe.(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Amitabh Bachchan asked his fans to stay safe.(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday called off his weekly meet and greet with fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 77-year-old actor, who sees his admirers every Sunday at his house Jalsa in Juhu since past 37 years, took to Twitter to share the update.

“To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request! Please do not come to Jalsa gate today… Sunday meet (I) am not going to come!” Bachchan wrote on the microblogging site.

The veteran actor also urged his fans to take precautions in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, which has led to more than 5,000 deaths globally.

“Take precautions… be safe,” he added.

The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday.

