Amitabh Bachchan says son Abhishek bore the ‘brunt of bias’: ‘Silently you worked your destined way’

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday took to Instagram to heap son Abhishek Bachchan with praises. Calling him ‘champion’, the proud father said how his son silently worked on his destined way, and never let his determination stray. He also hinted at how Junior Bachchan bore the brunt of biasness all this while and still remained a champion.

Abhishek-owned team Jaipur Pink Panthers won the Kabaddi League on Saturday, and the actor seemed joyous about the big victory. Friends and fans also dropped congratulatory messages for the actor. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati posted a tweet stating how he knows how important the sport and the team is for Abhishek.

Replying to the same, Big B wrote, “Silently you worked your destined way , Never did you let your determination stray ; You bore the brunt of bias thought , And quietly brought all of them to naught !!!! You are a CHAMPION Abhishek ! and you will remain a CHAMPION always .. @juniorbachchan.”

Silently you worked your destined way ,

Never did you let your determination stray ;

You bore the brunt of bias thought ,

And quietly brought all of them to naught !!!! You are a CHAMPION Abhishek !

and you will remain a CHAMPION always ..

@juniorbachchan https://t.co/hcOg0qMQE0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 18, 2022

Bachchan also took to his blog and shared how his apprehension was replaced by happiness when the news of the win came in. “There was apprehension by the evening .. on the results of the Final of the Kabaddi .. and Abhishek’s team the Pink Panthers were in .. you think that you shall not pay attention to the news on the results, but the mind keeps straying and when there is no news the inevitable is presumed .. a defeat !”

He went on to add, “But NO .. suddenly the message comes in .. and a wave of ENERGY engulfs you and the , so far somewhat morose look on set and the work takes on a fresh burst! Such a great joy for Abhishek – the silent , unobtrusive , self effacing , unpretentious , unassertive in the eyes of an ever bias impression .. gets up , shakes his broad shoulders and whams the opposition with his unrelenting force of belief and guts .. and attains VICTORY .. !!!”

He also said that there is ever a bias against his son and his team, “Throughout the season and the games that were played, the team was criticised, never given any hope or chance .. even when they had a victory in a game the commentary was introspecting the opposition that lost and describing their point of view, where they could improve to win .. and not a word on the brilliance of the team The JPP that had won the game.”

Amitabh said Abhishek has been working quietly towards success. “But silent waters run deep .. and prayers and hard work never fail ..Such a proud moment for Abhishek who has been plodding along quietly, doing his job and proving year after year his talent and his determination , not just on the playing field, but in his profession too .. And the line up forthcoming is brilliant too .. I have seen a few and say it with confidence .. the maturity and the presence of performance is so palpable and endearingly brilliant .. !!”

He said as a family, they keep away “from self aggrandisement and such like .. but at times , and particularly so in these times, it is difficult to hold back.”

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan had earlier spoken about being constantly pitted against his father. In an interview, he was asked if he’d hypothetically want to disassociate himself from his family, and re-launch himself in the film industry with a different name and a blank slate. Baradwaj Rangan of Galatta Plus asked him, “Would you want to put yourself in a time machine, go back, erase all public photographs of you and your father together, and enter the industry as Abhishek Sharma?” Without giving it a second thought, Abhishek said that of course he would not.

He elaborated, “I would never do that, I’ve never felt the need to do that either. For me, the greatest pride comes from the fact that I’m my parents’ son. Professionally as well. I look upon the responsibility of being my parents’ son very differently from how the world perceives it… For me, I look at it as the responsibility to carry forth the family’s legacy… I’ve never looked at it as a burden, or an albatross around my neck. I’ve looked at it as a huge, huge privilege and an honour, and I wake up every morning wanting to do good service to that.”

Abhishek said that he cannot control journalists who want to draw comparisons, and declared that he wears his name ‘with absolute pride’. He said, “If, after 22 years, you still feel the need to bring up a comparison, then fair enough. My approach is that you’re comparing me to the best, so I’m evidently doing something right.”

Advertisement

Sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda had also spoken about the comparison in her daughter’s podcast. She mentioned that her ‘blood boils’ when she sees audiences ‘unfairly’ compare Abhishek to his illustrious parents, more specifically with his father.