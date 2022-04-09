Amitabh Bachchan calls out Ajay Devgn for breaking rules in hilarious Twitter exchange, Devgn writes ‘you were saying…’

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on Saturday as he shared a photo from Ajay Devgn’s debut film Phool Aur Kaante. The iconic image of Ajay making a heroic entry on two bikes was shared by Big B with the caption, “Sirji inka record hi hai rules todne ka! Range haathon guilty paaye gaye ho @AjayDevgn, ab kya doge iska jawaab? #Runway34”

Ajay had an interesting response for Bachchan as he shared a photo of Big B riding a bike in the Sholay where he has Dharmendra on top of his shoulders. He captioned it, “Sir you were saying… 👀”

Devgn and Bachchan are collaborating on Runway 34, which is being directed by the Golmaal actor. The film follows the events of a plane crash and also stars Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh. YouTuber CarryMinati also appears in the film, which is set to release in theatres on April 29.

Previously, Ajay spoke about directing the film and told PTI, “When I want to make a film, I search for films which are not easy to mount. So it was difficult to create new visuals, as the film is set on ground and on air. But it was also exciting.”

Talking about working with Amitabh Bachchan, he said, “In this film, for Mr Bachchan’s role, if he wouldn’t have agreed, I don’t even know if I would be able to cast (any other actor). I don’t think I would be making the film.”