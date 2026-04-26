Amitabh Bachchan called Reema Kagti ‘gurkha’ after she scolded him during Lakshya

Actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan recently opened up on how Reema Kagti scolded him and spoke to him “very harshly” on the sets of his debut production, Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2001 seminal period drama Lagaan. While Aamir was the film’s producer, Reema was just an Assistant Director. However, Aamir isn’t the only superstar who has been pulled up by Reema when she was an AD.

In her next film as an AD, Farhan Akhtar’s 2004 war drama Lakshya, Reema even scolded Amitabh Bachchan, who played Colonel Sunil Damle in the film headlined by Hrithik Roshan. Though Bachchan would be the first to arrive on set every day, his relaxed approach on set would end up causing minor delays, much to the chagrin of both Reema and her fellow AD and future co-writer Zoya Akhtar.

“Zoya and Reema were so professional they’d even scold Bachchan sir as well on the set of Lakshya,” their fellow filmmaker and friend Anurag Kashyap told The Lallantop last year. “They would say, ‘Sir, aapki set par zaoorat hai. Aap late kar rahe hain. (You’re needed on the set. You’re causing a delay),'” recalled Kashyap.

However, he clarified that while Amitabh Bachchan has always been unfailingly punctual and would be the first to arrive on set, he’d end up delaying a shot while discussing with the crew. “That’s why Bachchan sir would call Reema ‘Gurkha’ from Gurkha regiment,” revealed Kashyap, laughing. Zoya Akhtar was as unsparing as an AD, even though her father and veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar had worked with Bachchan through decades.

Last year, when Javed and his son Farhan Akhtar appeared on popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Bachchan, the megastar recalled feeling disoriented on the set of Lakshya. “Hum log toh haste-khelte kaam karte the (We were very laid back while working). That atmosphere wasn’t there. I couldn’t get the dialogues out of my mouth. A lot of retakes were happening, and I thought that this was a bit embarrassing,” said Bachchan.

After Farhan asked if Bachchan would like to rehearse lines with him separately, he felt even more embarrassed and called up wife and actor Jaya Bachchan. “I was very emotional and told her about what happened and said, ‘They are telling me that I don’t know how to act.’ She told me, ‘Amit ji, if you are not happy, then pack your bags and come back,'” recollected Amitabh. However, things began to look up from him after that day.

Aamir Khan recently revealed how Reema Kagti would pull him up, the producer and lead actor of Lagaan, for eating slowly. “They used to keep 15 minutes for breakfast, and I eat slowly, I do everything slowly. So, I told them to call me 15 minutes earlier. She (Reema) scolded me and said, ‘For you, the whole hair and makeup team will not come 15 minutes earlier,'” Aamir said on Just Too Filmy.

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“She spoke to me very harshly. I felt hurt. So I said, ‘From now on, I will not have breakfast.’ It didn’t affect her; she said, ‘Very good, you can be ready on time then.’ After a week, exhausted, I went back to having breakfast there again,” recalled Aamir, laughing. He would go on to headline Reema’s 2012 cop thriller Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.