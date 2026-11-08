Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on hand discomfort, health issues: ‘I sincerely apologise’

Amid Amitabh Bachchan’s health concerns, which even led to him skipping the shoot of his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, the actor acknowledged that he’s been in some discomfort and also confessed that he’s been apologising a lot lately, but is unable to help it. He also took to his blog on Saturday night to wish his fans and well-wishers a happy Diwali.

“I have been receiving greetings and gifts from so many well-wishers, and in such abundance that I am now running out of space to keep them. Not storing these gifts properly would amount to disrespecting them. Therefore, to all of you who have been sending gifts as expressions of your affection, I wish to convey my appreciation and acknowledgement. I am also making an effort to respond to each of you personally through letters,” wrote Bachchan on his blog.

“I had wanted to write these replies myself. However, I have been experiencing some discomfort in the hand I use for writing, which has caused a delay. I sincerely apologise (folded hands emoji),” added the megastar. He then revealed that he’s been saying “I apologise” quite frequently in recent days, hinting at his ongoing health concerns.

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“But what can one do? Circumstances have become such that apologising seems to come easily. One should seek forgiveness. After all, there is nothing wrong with asking for it. The other person may refuse, reject the apology, or understand and accept it. If they understand and accept the apology, my heart will be filled with happiness. If they do not, their mind will remain troubled,” wrote the megastar.

“So, happiness or resentment — that is the question. One brings peace and contentment; the other leaves behind a lingering sting. Now, you must decide: Would you rather embrace contentment or hold on to that sting? Many people find satisfaction in holding on to hurt, while others find it in contentment. Diversity in life is the mystery of life itself. And mysteries, too, can be profound, unique and shaped by circumstances,” he concluded.

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent health concerns

The first spark of health concerns came last month when Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his X handle that he’s unable to post as frequently because he’s been advised to rest. He also confessed on his blog that he’s been having trouble sleeping. “Gymming has been a bit non-routine, so trying to bring it back in line. For the demanding work all over, taxes the body and mind, and a little more attention needs to be accommodated. The mind says ‘yes.’ But the body says, ‘Hold on, buddy, don’t let the old man in.’ Easier said than done. But do it! So I shall,” wrote the actor.

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Meanwhile, earlier this week, Sony Entertainment Television halted the airing of new episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati amid Bachchan’s health struggles. But as Bachchan wrote on his blog that he’s “slowly getting back to the routine”, a source close to the show confirmed to SCREEN that the megastar will return to hosting duties after November 11. Thus, new episodes will begin airing from November 16.