Brahmastra behind-the-scenes: Amitabh Bachchan shares photos featuring ‘favourite’ Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra will release on December 4. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter) Brahmastra will release on December 4. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday night shared new behind-the-scenes clicks from the sets of his upcoming film Brahmastra. The Shehenshah of Bollywood took to his Twitter handle and blog to post the photos, that also features his co-star Ranbir Kapoor, who he called “one of my favourites”. Big B even revealed that the cast is following an early call time of 5 am for the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

Bachchan captioned the clicks on Twitter as, “T 3452 – .. work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites.. I need 4 of those chairs to keep up with his enormous talent .. !!”

On his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “A day of early starts .. 5 am .. on set to block by 7 am .. shoot it by 9 am .. and just got back .. .. with the favourite Ranbir .. … more later .. its at 5 am again tomorrow ..”

Amitabh Bachchan with Ayan Mukerji. (Photo: srbachchan.tumblr) Amitabh Bachchan with Ayan Mukerji. (Photo: srbachchan.tumblr)

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Brahmastra. (Photo: srbachchan.tumblr) Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Brahmastra. (Photo: srbachchan.tumblr)

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji instructing Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: srbachchan.tumblr) Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji instructing Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: srbachchan.tumblr)

Amitabh Bachchan shoots for Brahmastra. (Photo: srbachchan.tumblr) Amitabh Bachchan shoots for Brahmastra. (Photo: srbachchan.tumblr)

Amitabh Bachchan arrives on the sets of Brahmastra. (Photo: srbachchan.tumblr) Amitabh Bachchan arrives on the sets of Brahmastra. (Photo: srbachchan.tumblr)

Amitabh Bachchan shared clicks from the sets of Brahmastra. (Photo: srbachchan.tumblr) Amitabh Bachchan shared clicks from the sets of Brahmastra. (Photo: srbachchan.tumblr)

Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The film is touted to be a superhero flick, the first one in a planned trilogy. It is being bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The film has been in the making since February 2018. After several postponements, it is finally headed to theaters on December 4.

