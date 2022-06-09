Amitabh Bachchan’s look as Guru in Brahmastra out, Ayan Mukerji says he ‘changed the destiny of our movie’

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Thursday, revealed the first look of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in his upcoming directorial Brahmastra. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt epic has Big B playing the role of Guru.

Sharing the poster of Amitabh Bachchan, Ayan hinted at what to expect from his character. In the caption on Instagram, Ayan also expressed gratitude towards the iconic actor for agreeing to be a part of Brahmastra, and “bringing his magnificent energy to our Guru.”

Ayan called Amitabh, “the Greatest of Indian Cinema”. His full caption read, “GURU (and his Prabhāstra – The Sword of Light). Since my first meeting with Mr. Bachchan in 2016 to discuss Brahmāstra, he has always said that he loved the concept of this venture – Ancient Indian Astras which are protected in India Today!”

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Ayan added, “This blend of ancient Indian Spirituality and modern India – had really appealed to him, and to my great fortune, he agreed to be a part of Brahmāstra… And changed the destiny of our movie – by bringing his magnificent energy to our Guru – filling him with grace, wit and wisdom. So much excitement and respect in my heart today, as we launch our Guru Poster, and celebrate this collaboration with the Greatest of Indian Cinema ! “गुरुर्साक्षात परब्रह्म तस्मै ‍श्री गुरुवे नम:” (More Guru in our Trailer – on June 15th)”.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra.

Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Mouni also shared Amitabh’s poster on Instagram. She wrote, “गुरू है गंगा ज्ञान की । काटे भाव का पाश गुरू उठा ले अस्त्र जब । करे पाप का नाश. Ek aisi Roshni jismein hai… har andhere ko haraane ki Shakti. Here comes GURU! The Wise Leader who holds the PRABHĀSTRA: The Sword of Light!” Nagarjuna also tweeted, “So Happy to be working again with the amazing & inspiring @SrBachchan.”

Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji’s third directorial and the first project of Ranbir and Alia together. The actors met on its sets and started dating, until tying the knot in April this year.

Brahmastra is touted as a trilogy. Its first part will release on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.