Amitabh Bachchan arranges six charter flights for migrants

Amitabh Bachchan has already helped in sending over 1500 migrants to their hometowns through buses. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan has already helped in sending over 1500 migrants to their hometowns through buses. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan’s AB Corp Ltd has booked six charter flights to help migrants return to their home states.

A source told indianexpress.com, “On Mr Bachchan’s directives and guidance, Rajesh Yadav (Managing Director of AB Corp Ltd) has organised a great initiative to help migrants who are stranded in Mumbai and have been wanting to return to their hometowns.”

The source added, “Sensing the desperation and desire of these migrants, on behalf of Mr Bachchan, Rajeshji has arranged six charter flights to airlift them to various parts of UP. The first charter flight took off in the morning today. The capacity of each charter flight is 180 passengers. Mr Bachchan’s noble office has arranged for air tickets free of cost for any migrant travelling to any part of our country, not only in UP, after completing necessary formalities.”

Last week, Amitabh Bachchan facilitated the transportation of more than 1500 migrants to their hometowns via buses. They travelled from Mumbai to Lucknow, Allahabad, Ghorakhpur and Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh.

