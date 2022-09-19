Amitabh Bachchan promotes Uunchai, shares new poster also featuring Boman Irani and Anupam Kher

The makers of the upcoming adventure-drama Uunchai have released the second poster of the film, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. The movie, which is all set to be released on November 11th, 2022, is about the journey of three friends who decide to take a trek to the Everest Base Camp. The new poster featured Amitabh, Boman, and Anupam sitting while on their trek against the backdrop of the majestic himalayas.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Amitabh wrote, “Proud to bring to you the second poster of our film #Uunchai. Come watch me and my friends @anupampkher and @boman_irani celebrate friendship, adventure and life with your friends and family! A film by #SoorajBarjatya and @rajshrifilms in association with @mahaveer_jain_films and @boundlessmedia.in, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. Save the Date!”

Amitabh-starrer Brahmastra released on September 9 and is doing good business at the box office. It has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India and is still going strong. Bachchan, however, has not promoted the film ahead of its release or after it.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film is a heartwarming tale of friends who are on an adventurous journey where they explore the true meaning of freedom. The film also stars Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, and Sarika.

The latest addition to the film was actor Parineeti Chopra, and the announcement was made on Big B’s 79th birthday. Parineeti took to her Instagram and thanked the director and expressed her excitement for the film.

She wrote, “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast. Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day, and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan .Let this magical journey begin. #Uunchai #SoorajBarjatya.”