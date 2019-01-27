Amitabh Bachchan showers love on ‘electric eclectic’ Ranveer Singh

Amitabh Bachchan met Ranveer Singh at the rehearsals of Umang 2019, the festival that is organised every year in Mumbai to honour and appreciate the never-ending and thankless work by Mumbai policemen. The festival sees policemen and their families enjoying performances by actors and this time, Ranveer and Amitabh Bachchan are among the celebrities who will grace the show.

Big B shared a few photos from the rehearsals. “Rehearsals for the police function… and bumping into the Electric Eclectic Ranveer…,” Amitabh Bachchan captioned a photo on Instagram.

“Electric Eclectic LOVE IT! It was great to see you, Bachchan sahab! #BigB #G.O.A.T,” Ranveer replied.

The actor mentioned the meeting on his blog too. “There is also the UMANG for the Police force to collect funds for the families of the personnel that spend their life and time for our protection .. and the rehearsals for it .. and meeting the ever effervescent ever electric ever eclectic …RANVEER SINGH .. !!” a section of the blog read.

Amitabh and Ranveer have often expressed their love for each other. In fact, we saw the two dancing together on “Chumma Chumma” song at Ranveer’s wedding reception.

On the work front, while Amitabh Bachchan is waiting for the release of Sujoy Ghosh directorial Badla, Ranveer Singh is busy promoting Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Gully Boy, also starring Alia Bhatt, is all set to hit the screens on February 14.