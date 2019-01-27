Toggle Menu
Amitabh Bachchan showers love on ‘electric eclectic’ Ranveer Singhhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/amitabh-bachchan-blog-ranveer-singh-umang-2019-photos-5557039/

Amitabh Bachchan showers love on ‘electric eclectic’ Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh are extremely fond of each other. The two shared a lovely moment during Umang 2019 rehearsals.

amitabh bachchan and ranveer singh at Umang 2019 rehearsals
Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh bonded at Umang 2019 rehearsals. (Source: Amitabh Bachchan blog)

Amitabh Bachchan met Ranveer Singh at the rehearsals of Umang 2019, the festival that is organised every year in Mumbai to honour and appreciate the never-ending and thankless work by Mumbai policemen. The festival sees policemen and their families enjoying performances by actors and this time, Ranveer and Amitabh Bachchan are among the celebrities who will grace the show.

Big B shared a few photos from the rehearsals. “Rehearsals for the police function… and bumping into the Electric Eclectic Ranveer…,” Amitabh Bachchan captioned a photo on Instagram.

“Electric Eclectic LOVE IT! It was great to see you, Bachchan sahab! #BigB #G.O.A.T,” Ranveer replied.

The actor mentioned the meeting on his blog too. “There is also the UMANG for the Police force to collect funds for the families of the personnel that spend their life and time for our protection .. and the rehearsals for it .. and meeting the ever effervescent ever electric ever eclectic …RANVEER SINGH .. !!” a section of the blog read.

amitabh bachchan ranveer singh
Amitabh Bachchan shared photos of his meeting with Ranveer Singh on his blog. (Source: Amitabh Bachchan blog)
amitabh bachchan ranveer singh photos
The two were very happy to meet each other. (Source: Amitabh Bachchan blog)

Amitabh and Ranveer have often expressed their love for each other. In fact, we saw the two dancing together on “Chumma Chumma” song at Ranveer’s wedding reception.

On the work front, while Amitabh Bachchan is waiting for the release of Sujoy Ghosh directorial Badla, Ranveer Singh is busy promoting Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Advertising

Gully Boy, also starring Alia Bhatt, is all set to hit the screens on February 14.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sanya Malhotra on Photograph's Sundance premiere: I am super nervous
2 Karan Johar: I want to make a homosexual love story
3 Manikarnika co-director Krish on Kangana Ranaut: I am happy she didn't spoil the film much