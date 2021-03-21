Amitabh Bachchan talks about taking COVID-19 vaccine soon in his blog, says he is in ‘queue’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan wrote a blog to thank his fans for their constant support and love when he was undergoing eye surgery to get rid of cataract. The actor said that his fans’ “wishes of congratulations keep me company in the layout of the entire day and most of the night.” He also informed the fans that as soon as he recovers, he will get a go ahead for COVID-19 vaccine, which has become mandatory. “The vaccination has become mandatory and soon there shall be the conditioning for yours truly to be one such in queue,” the 78-year-old stated.

The actor, who will soon be seen in Chehre, spoke about “another strain,” hinting at the box office collections and called it “unnerving.”

Read his blog post here:

Your wishes of congratulations keep me company in the layout of the entire day and most of the night .. and for this I have only my 🙏🙏 folded hands and the hearts desire to be able to acknowledge this personally .. but the conditions of the day permit me to give just this and no more , though it does reek of a sense of ingratitude .. for which I seek an apology ..The ceremony itself was a feat of the technology now so prevalent in the times of this CoviDamaein curse of the most infectious .. and keeping not just us but the billions of others at bay , with no say and away ..There is now the fear of another strain getting free box office results and that is unnerving .. the vaccination has become mandatory and soon there shall be the conditioning for yours truly to be one such in queue ..Well as soon as the work in progress eyes get settled .. till then its a wild world ain’ it ..BUT .. work of the other faculties can be produced and executed and is done without hesitation

Bachchan had his first eye surgery in February, while he had undergone his second eye surgery earlier this month.

Earlier in a blog, Amitabh had spoken about how the corrective eye surgery have opened up the world to him. “A wonderful world .. to see what was being missed till now .. the colours and shapes and sizes .. a life changing experience .. a saviour .. dr Himanshu Mehta and his dexterity with the very latest medical machinery .. to remove the cataracts despite the age related soft tissues of mine.”

However, he mentioned that a delay in these surgeries can lead to blindness. “Any delay in these corrections can lead to blindness .. so an advice .. get it done before it gets too late.”

On the work front, apart from Chehre, Amitabh Bachchan also has a few other movies in the pipeline. He will be seen in Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. He also has Jhund and Mayday in his kitty.