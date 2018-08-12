Amitabh Bachchan remembers mother on her birth anniversary: She introduced me to theatre, films and music

Amitabh Bachchan shares moments with mother Teji Bachchan on his blog. Amitabh Bachchan shares moments with mother Teji Bachchan on his blog.

On his mother’s birth anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share an emotional note about her. He wrote about how his mother was the first person to introduce him to the world of films, and even shared how her lifestyle was loved and is still cherished by many around him. He also shared a couple of never-seen-before moments between him, his brother Ajitabh and mother Teji Bachchan.

The actor wrote, “She sacrificed her all to give my father his space and time and bearing .. knowing how valuable it would be for a poet a thinker and philosopher to be so…she introduced me to theatre, films and music .. and to ballroom dancing .. took me to the floor at Gaylords, that popular restaurant in Connaught Place Delhi, one evening …. her fashion and aesthetics were beyond compare…”

Amitabh Bachchan shares rare photos of his family. Amitabh Bachchan shares rare photos of his family.

Amitabh Bachchan and his family. Amitabh Bachchan and his family.

Amitabh Bachchan with Teji Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan with Teji Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan with mother. Amitabh Bachchan with mother.

Recollecting his childhood moments, he also shared that his mother was always excited about seeing him win something at school. “Finding my brother and me on the victory podium in the topmost stand at the School Athletics Meet, she would pull out that box camera take photographs and decorate her bedroom with all the winning cups I won,” the post read.

The superstar concluded the post on a sentimental note and wrote, “I have just her memories with me .. nothing material .. but for me that is more than anything else.”

On the work front, Big B started off 2018 with 102 Not Out, which performed decently at the box office. Recently, he shot for a schedule of Badla with Taapsee Pannu and is waiting for the release of Thugs of Hindostan that brings the actor and Aamir Khan on the silver screen together for the first time.

