Amitabh Bachchan birthday: Here’s how B-town stars wished the Shehenshah of Bollywood

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 77th birthday today. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish Big B.

Advertising

Daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted an adorable photo of Big B with his grand daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya wrote along, “Happy 77th Birthday Pa-Dadaji💝✨🌹God Bless and Love you Always ❤️”

View this post on Instagram ✨🥰Happy 77th Birthday Pa-Dadaji💝✨🌹God Bless and Love you Always ❤️ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 11, 2019 at 6:23am PDT

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar wrote on Twitter, “Namaskar Amit ji. Aap ke janamdiwas par meri aap ko dher saari shubhkaamanayein.Aap shataayu ho aur hamesha swasth rahein yehi meri mangal kaamana. @SrBachchan.”

Tiger Shroff tweeted, “Happiest birthday sir! Wish for you the best of health, happiness, success and may you take the bar that only you have set, and can reach, even higher 🙏🔥 love always! @SrBachchan.”

Namaskar Amit ji. Aap ke janamdiwas par meri aap ko dher saari shubhkaamanayein.Aap shataayu ho aur hamesha swasth rahein yehi meri mangal kaamana.@SrBachchan — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 11, 2019

Happy Birthday, @SrBachchan! Lucky to have performed live with you not at one but at 2 world tours. Whether it was a packed stadium or a small venue, the energetic, full power performance was always consistent! Your life and work is and always will be an inspiration for all! pic.twitter.com/IzSXd5iEPA — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 11, 2019

HAPPIEST BDAY SIR! May this year be bigger than the last and better than any other. Wish you all the health and happiness in the world. Love you sir ❤️ @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/UwoTyd52cW — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) October 11, 2019

Wishing you a verrrryyyy happy birthday, dearest Amitji! Wishing you great health, great health and more great health… all the rest you have. Love you to the moon and back…@SrBachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/ydBcu38SJI — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) October 11, 2019

Happy birthday Amitji @SrBachchan! So much love and respect for you. Lucky to be witness to your passion, discipline and craft. Wish you a healthy, happy and wondrous year ahead. All my love ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/IOFg969roX — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 11, 2019

Many many happy returns of the day @SrBachchan sir. Thank you for being who you are! ♥️ Also Congratulations on completing 50 years in the industry sir, you are truly an inspiration.(sharing 3 pics,I can make a wall collage of the pics I have harassed and clicked with you)😁 pic.twitter.com/lD09qFJMkA — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 11, 2019

Happpppy happppy birthday @SrBachchan sir !! Wishing you the world of happiness , joy and great health 😀 keep inspiring millions that you do .. have a beautiful year ❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 11, 2019

Juhi Chawla wrote, “I pledge a 100 trees for #CauveryCalling for the wise man who once said ‘Change is the nature of life but challenge is the future of life, so challenge the changes, never change the challenges😇 Happy birthday Amitji 🙏✨ @SrBachchan.”

Advertising

Shatrughan Sinha wrote, “Happy & loving birthday wishes for our very dear friend, from struggle days, the nation’s favorite icon ‘personality in totality’ @SrBachchan. He was branded as India’s 1st ‘Angry Young Man’ for his intense personality in Zanjeer, Deewar, Trishul, Kala Pathar, Lawaris.”

Sidharth Malhotra said, “Every cinema lover has gone to a theater & watched you create magic on-screen. Here’s to many many years of experiencing your work & learning from you! Happy Birthday @SrBachchan Sir. Love and respect, always.”

Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Happy birthday Amit uncle. @SrBachchan .. lots of love.”

Rakeysh Mehra tweeted, “Throwing it back to the time I first directed you, Sir. It was an honour and privilege! You are eternal and I will forever look upto the inspiring man that you are! Happy Birthday @SrBachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan”

Throwing it back to the time I first directed you, Sir. It was an honour and privilege! You are eternal and I will forever look upto the inspiring man that you are! Happy Birthday @SrBachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/kF1Tnk8xAM — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) October 11, 2019

Also read: The making of Amitabh Bachchan: How Zanjeer helped Big B become a star

Karan Johar also left a long post on his Instagram account.