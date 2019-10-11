Toggle Menu
Amitabh Bachchan birthday: Here’s how B-town stars wished the Shehenshah of Bollywoodhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/amitabh-bachchan-birthday-wishes-aishwarya-rai-tiger-shroff-farhan-akhtar-anil-kapoor-rakul-preet-karan-johar-6064439/

Amitabh Bachchan birthday: Here’s how B-town stars wished the Shehenshah of Bollywood

Several Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others took to social media to wish Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday.

bollywood stars wish amitabh bachchan birthday
Almost the entire Bollywood came out to wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 77th birthday today. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish Big B.

Daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted an adorable photo of Big B with his grand daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya wrote along, “Happy 77th Birthday Pa-Dadaji💝✨🌹God Bless and Love you Always ❤️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

✨🥰Happy 77th Birthday Pa-Dadaji💝✨🌹God Bless and Love you Always ❤️

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar wrote on Twitter, “Namaskar Amit ji. Aap ke janamdiwas par meri aap ko dher saari shubhkaamanayein.Aap shataayu ho aur hamesha swasth rahein yehi meri mangal kaamana. @SrBachchan.”

Tiger Shroff tweeted, “Happiest birthday sir! Wish for you the best of health, happiness, success and may you take the bar that only you have set, and can reach, even higher 🙏🔥 love always! @SrBachchan.”

Juhi Chawla wrote, “I pledge a 100 trees for #CauveryCalling for the wise man who once said ‘Change is the nature of life but challenge is the future of life, so challenge the changes, never change the challenges😇 Happy birthday Amitji 🙏✨ @SrBachchan.”

Advertising

Shatrughan Sinha wrote, “Happy & loving birthday wishes for our very dear friend, from struggle days, the nation’s favorite icon ‘personality in totality’ @SrBachchan. He was branded as India’s 1st ‘Angry Young Man’ for his intense personality in Zanjeer, Deewar, Trishul, Kala Pathar, Lawaris.”

Sidharth Malhotra said, “Every cinema lover has gone to a theater & watched you create magic on-screen. Here’s to many many years of experiencing your work & learning from you! Happy Birthday @SrBachchan Sir. Love and respect, always.”

Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Happy birthday Amit uncle. @SrBachchan .. lots of love.”

Rakeysh Mehra tweeted, “Throwing it back to the time I first directed you, Sir. It was an honour and privilege! You are eternal and I will forever look upto the inspiring man that you are! Happy Birthday @SrBachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I was a 3 or 4 years old when I began to realise the magnitude of the man….subsequently I had the privilege of growing up around him … I was first told I must always touch his feet as a mark of respect…but very soon after it came absolutely naturally to me…in fact it’s now a reflex action when I see him and I can never stop myself ( even when i know my pants are perhaps a tad tight and it could result in an embarrassing tear) I call him Amit uncle( with great pride…almost patting my back because I have the right to this familiarity) and he will always be like a father figure to me….I probably can never be entirely myself around him because that starstruck kid with big awestruck eyes every time he walked into a room has never ever left me…and never will…I fainted the First time I had to work him and am not sure things have changed even today…I faint a little in my head everytime I meet him and then compose myself so I can play act serious filmmaker again! Amitabh Bachchan is my hugest inspiration …his child like enthusiasm for everything he does…his paramount passion for every tiny detail…his ambition to keep achieving after being the ambassador of achievement …what do I say…there will never be a man and legend like him ever again! And there shouldn’t be….he has earned the place of mega movie star monopoly! Happy birthday Amit uncle! We love you so much….🙏🙏❤️❤️

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Also read: The making of Amitabh Bachchan: How Zanjeer helped Big B become a star

Karan Johar also left a long post on his Instagram account.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android