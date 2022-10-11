Amitabh Bachchan@80: From Shah Rukh Khan, Rupali Ganguly to Ranbir Kapoor, Big B is the Dronacharya for actors across generations

Remember the tale of Ekalavya and Dronacharya from Mahabharat? The young boy trained himself to be an exceptional archer by merely observing the guru. While Dronacharya did not get a whiff of it, Ekalavya considered him as his mentor, and even cut his thumb to offer it as a guru dakshina later in life.

While there’s no sacrifice involved here, there’s a legion of actors who will unequivocally call Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan their Dronacharya. They learnt acting merely by watching him on screen, generation after generation of bright-eyed youngsters learning to act, hoping to follow his steps to the screen.

Be it his style, baritone, personality, or screen presence, every youngster dreaming to be in front of the camera has aspired to be like him. And those who have been lucky to witness him closely have also vouched for his professionalism, charm, and of course talent, qualities that they desire to have.

As Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 today, here’s looking at this megastar through the eyes of the many actors, who he inspired, both personally and professionally.

Rupali Ganguly’s acting test was this Big B scene

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Rupali Ganguly remembered the time she told her father, filmmaker Anil Ganguly that she wanted to become an actor. Stating that there was no acting school back then but her father was adamant she entered the field only when she was ready, “Beizzati nahi karwani thi“. To test her, he asked her to prepare the drunk scene of Amitabh Bachchan from Amar Akbar Anthony.

“It sounds weird that a woman was doing his scene. But he asked me to watch myself in the mirror while doing it, and add my own style. I would do his scenes from Deewar, Sholay to Kalia, Don and Natwarlal. I took a good three-four months to work on it and went up to my dad. While I was quite bad, he saw the hard work I put in and greenlighted my career. In a way, Amit ji was my Dronacharya and I was Ekalavya. Whatever I have learned as an actor is because of him,” the Anupamaa actor said. Rupali also remembered the many tales her father told her about the superstar. “He’s always very courteous. My father used to tell us how Bachchan sir would stand up and shake hands with him. He was a thorough gentleman, and I have heard many stories about his culture, punctuality and charm.”

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman in a still from Don. (Photo: Express Archive) Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman in a still from Don. (Photo: Express Archive)

Rupali further shared that many generations have grown up just watching him act on screens. Rupali also confessed that many times, her performance in Anupamaa is influenced by Big B and Sridevi, another actor that she idolised. “I couldn’t get a chance to work with Sridevi but I pray that I manage to share screen with him someday. I will be okay being just a piece of furniture around him. It’s my life’s biggest dream,” she shared. Rupali’s brother, choreographer Vijay Ganguly recently worked with him in Goodbye and she shared how he too had some heart-warming tales to share.

Also Read | Why Amitabh Bachchan still remains a powerhouse in his 80th year

“He mentioned how Amit ji is the youngest of the lot and so professional. Until the time someone doesn’t ask him to relax, he stays on his mark. At this age, he is the most energised person on set. I often told Vijay to take me to the set with him,” Rupali shared with a laugh.

Big B, the king of reinvention

Actor Arjun Bijlani also called himself a ‘big fan’ of ‘Big B’. Sharing a cute anecdote, he stated how he feels lucky to share the same initials as the superstar. Talking about growing up inspired by him, Arjun said, “Firstly, I am an admirer of his punctuality, his professionalism and he’s so good with his craft. It’s rightly said that he resides in everyone’s hearts. Over the years, he has inspired millions, not just actors but also his audience. The ease that he plays his parts is something every actor can learn from.”

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan in Zanzeer, a film that gave him the title of Angry young man. (Photo: Express Archive) Amitabh Bachchan in Zanzeer, a film that gave him the title of Angry young man. (Photo: Express Archive)

When asked to name his favourite Bachchan role, the actor said it was quite hard but went on to pick Sholay and Deewar. “All his roles are epic but Sholay and Deewar are definitely my choices. Also, I think his recent films have been so amazing. It’s so heartening to see how he has changed and adapted with time. The kind of roles he chooses, and the hard work are just so inspiring,” Arjun added.

How Amitabh helped SRK get good grades

In 2009, Shah Rukh Khan had also taken to the stage at an award show and spoken about how Amitabh Bachchan played a role in him becoming an actor. He also shared details about how he also had a hand in him getting good grades. The Badshah revealed that he was about 9 or 10 when he asked his parents to take him to watch Deewar. “My mother said if I get 95 percent, I will be allowed. So, I studied a lot and managed a 90 percent. Post that too, I studied well and secured ranks. Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t know this but whatever education I got, it was because of him,” he shared.

As Big B smiled at him from the audience, SRK went on to share how when he grew up, he told his mother that he wanted to be a hero. “Amitabh ji jaise lambe ho? Tumhara kadd abhi chota hai (You aren’t tall like Amitabh),” he narrated his mother’s words. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor went on to share how he would work hard to increase his height but did not manage. “My mother then told me that she wasn’t talking about his physical height but his monumental achievements. She told me that whenever you do something, you should be proud that you did it. Amitji doesn’t know that since then whatever work I have done is to assure that I keep my mother’s words and his respect.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan shared screen in Mohabbatein. (Photo: Express Archive) Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan shared screen in Mohabbatein. (Photo: Express Archive)

When Bachchan became real-life hero for Ranbir Kapoor

During the promotions of Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor, in one of his episodes of RK Tapes also mentioned how he was captivated by Amitabh Bachchan while growing up. He shared how from being reel heroes, Big B and Shah Rukh Khan became his real-life heroes. “Everything I did, how I dressed, how I spoke, subconsciously in everything I did, was inspired by my heroes,” he shared, adding that even today he sees ‘his favourite stars’ from a low angle. “I never see them as equals to me. They are always larger than life — both on and off the screen. If I can be even two percent of the heroes they are, my life would be set,” he chuckled to say.

When Big B made Vidya Balan ‘better’

Advertisement

A few years back, Vidya Balan in a special Amitabh Bachchan birthday feature, had opened up about how the senior actor goes an extra mile for his co-stars. Talking to Filmfare, the actor shared that during the shoot of Paa, she was ‘ecstatic’ to share the frame with Big B. However, one day, he finished his scene earlier and she feared that he would leave. “But Balki (the director) assured me that he would stay on. He was there till I completed my shot. Amitji thinks about his co-stars and not only about himself. I wanted him to be present because I believe that your co-actors’ energy affects your performance. You emote better. That’s how Amitji helped me in my performance,” she shared.

Members of All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fan Association performed puja for his speedy recovery at Amitabh Bachchan temple after he tested positive for Members of All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fan Association performed puja for his speedy recovery at Amitabh Bachchan temple after he tested positive for Covid-19 in 2020. (Photo: Express Archive)

The Dirty Picture actor also revealed that she was a fan of Amitabh Bachchan as a kid. And when he was hospitalised after the accident on Coolie shoot, she would beg her mother to take her to the hospital to see him.

Amit Sial broke his legs aping Amitabh Bachchan

Advertisement

Well, it’s not just Vidya but many more actors who idolised Amitabh Bachchan as a child. Jamtara actor Amit Sial in a recent interview had mentioned how he ended up breaking his leg after trying to ape senior Bachchan’s stunt. “I was inspired by him as he used to jump from the 25th floor and land perfectly. When I was around 7 or 8 years old, I tried it one day and jumped with my cousin and we broke our knees. I was like, ‘If Amitabh ji can do it I can do it too’,” he shared.

Also Read | Here’s how Zanjeer helped Amitabh Bachchan become a star

Manoj Bajpayee requested Big B for a hug

Advertisement

In the Filmfare feature, Manoj Bajpayee also shared a rather amusing story about his first interaction with Amitabh Bachchan. Recalling meeting him at the screening of Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya, where his colleagues insisted that he met the star. However, The Family Man actor said that he couldn’t muster the courage and as he saw Bachchan leaving, he rushed to the washroom to hide.

“Abhishek Bachchan saw me and told his dad about it. When I came out of the washroom, I was surprised to find Amitji and Abhishek waiting for me,” he remembered. Bajpayee further shared that while Big B raved about his performance, he couldn’t pay attention as he was in another world. And when he finally collected his thoughts, he requested to hug him, which the star happily obliged. “When he hugged me I was assured that it wasn’t a dream but a beautiful reality,” Manoj added.

Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya Bachchan and children Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Express Archive) Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya Bachchan and children Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Express Archive)

That’s the charm of Amitabh Bachchan, that the biggest of stars also find themselves fanboying in front of him. Recently, Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar spoke about how it was Shehenshah who left him star-struck in Bollywood. Having worked with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Ali said, “He is such a larger-than-life personality. All my life, I have had three heroes, who I looked up to — Christopher Reef, Imran Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. So, when I met him, it was like living my childhood romance. Also, a lot of times, you expect your heroes to be a certain way and that image breaks when you meet them. But with him, the strata only became bigger,” he told Connect FM.

‘Amitabh Bachchan is an acting school’

As readers would know, popular actor Ronit Roy is often called “Amitabh Bachchan of Indian television”. It’s not just his command over Hindi and English, but the baritone that reminds people of the star when they see Ronit perform. In 2015, at the press conference of his show Deal or No Deal, a media person quizzed him if his hosting too was inspired by Big B’s KBC stint.

In Premium | Amitabh Bachchan put one condition before he said yes to Kaun Banega Crorepati: Siddhartha Basu

Calling himself grateful that people even made the comparison, Ronit said that it’s not just him but every Indian actor is inspired by Bachchan. “He is the film industry’s pillar, he’s a legend… We are only climbing the first steps of the spot he is at… He has done all kinds of work. When he sits on the stage and recites poetry, it’s magical. I am inspired by that magic. So, I feel a sense of pride and feel honoured that you remembered him when you saw me perform,” he said.

Black with Rani Mukerji- one of Amitabh Bachchan’s career best performance. (Photo: Express Archive) Black with Rani Mukerji- one of Amitabh Bachchan’s career best performance. (Photo: Express Archive)

Two years later, when Ronit got a chance to work with Amitabh Bachchan in Sarkar 3, he spoke about how just being in his presence is a lesson in itself. “It’s a totally different school altogether. There is immense knowledge there. When Bachchan sir is standing in front of you and giving a take, it’s a great lesson for any actor. You just have to observe. It was a great experience,” he was quoted by PTI.

Bachchan’s latest co-star Rashmika Mandanna, while promoting their film Goodbye, time and again, also mentioned the same. She also pressed upon the fact that there are just a few blessed actors, who get an opportunity to make their debut with ‘the great’ Amitabh Bachchan. “I wanted to make the most of this situation,” she said, adding that whenever he was around, everyone wanted to give their best shot.