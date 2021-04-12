Amitabh Bachchan shares photo of ‘a bewildered Ranbir Kapoor’ from Ajooba sets, the stick with which Shashi Kapoor whacked the actors

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated 30 years of his film Ajooba, an Indian-USSR co-production film, which was loosely based on an Arabic folklore. The actor shared several photos on his blog and recalled the experience of working on the Shashi Kapoor directorial venture, which released in 1991.

“… of the several memories of the days .. of the collaboration with the Russian Company .. of the trips to Russia the bitter cold at time and the times of the calmer warmer enclaves of great historic importance .. of the dear colleagues of the friendly friends in the USSR and the snow and the freezing of it on the wings of the plane before takeoff .. of the de freezing of them each time it taxied out and could not take off .. the special chemical used for melting it and after many attempts the flight back to home .. and the memory of those that we worked with and .. sadly some dear that have left us today .. now just the years remain,” the actor wrote on his blog.

One of the photos features late actor Rishi Kapoor, who had passed away in 2020. Another photo of Amitabh Bachchan featured the actor alongside the late actor-filmmaker Shashi Kapoor. “The famous stick that Shashi ji used on set to whack us about,” Amitabh recalled as he shared the picture.

Here’s a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor on the sets of Ajooba. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Here’s a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor on the sets of Ajooba. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Shashi Kapoor on the sets of Ajooba. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Shashi Kapoor on the sets of Ajooba. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan with Rishi Kapoor. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Amitabh Bachchan with Rishi Kapoor. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

But the one photo that grabbed our attention is of a young Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir, along with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor, seemed to have paid a visit on the sets of Ajooba. Both Riddhima and Ranbir look in awe of Big B. Describing the moment, the Piku actor wrote, “and the bewildered Ranbir on the sets.”

On Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared a still of himself from Ajooba and wrote, “30 years of AJOOBA !! .. how time has passed.”

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated 46 years of Chupke Chupke and revealed a fun fact to his fans. On Sunday, the actor shared a photo and wrote, “This house you see in the picture is Producer NC Sippy’s house .. we bought it , then sold it , then bought it back again .. rebuilt it .. this is our home now JALSA ! Many films were shot here .. Anand, Namak Haram , Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta , and many more ..”