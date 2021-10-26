Amitabh Bachchan says they have a ‘bat problem’ at their home, Jalsa: ‘Some of the family members are petrified’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a photo of himself on Instagram, giving a glimpse of his new footwear. Through the post, he also revealed he has a ‘fractured toe’, due to which he has to ditch the ‘black patent leather shoes’.

“.. when the traditional black patent leather shoe gets replaced or is fractured by the soft toed wear .. because that is the only entry that a fractured toe can conceive .. PARDON the effusive vocabulary .. it’s the early after the late before ,” he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

The veteran star, on his blog further delved into the shoes and shared that his toe is not in a good form to ‘enter the hallows of a regular leather shoe’, thus he is using ones which are ‘soft at the front end and give space for the toe – the fractured toe’ and allows him the liberty of a restricted walk.

Amitabh Bachchan also apologised to his fans for delaying his latest blog, reasoning that ‘the work continued late and the sleep became early .. or earlier..’. He shared that he has been shooting for a campaign for Dubai Expo 2020, and congratulated the team for the ‘astounding’ concept. As he wrote some philosophical thoughts about world and the changes it has seen, he surprised his fans by sharing that a bat ‘re-emerged’ again at his home.

“Had one yesterday despite all the precautions taken .. ! So its back to the drawing board and to make urgent devices applicable to stop these invasions and rid us and in particular some of the petrified members of the family, to be in some calm .. No .. I may not need any suggestions from the Ef brigade .. but if there are any other than what we have practiced so far, do bring them in ..,” Big B wrote.

The Chehre actor shared that they have already “smoked, spread sanitised liquids, electronic repellant gadgets and the most practical of them all – liberal spread and use of, the eucalyptus oil sprays all over..”

Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He also has films like Mayday, Brahmastra, The Intern, Jhund, Goodbye in his kitty.