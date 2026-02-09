Amitabh Bachchan was the real villain of Baghban: Samir Soni loves ‘the new generation’ for redeeming his character as a ‘green flag’ after 23 years

Samir Soni endorsed a GenZ influencer's argument that he was actually a green flag and was unnecessarily villainized as Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's ungrateful son in Baghban.

Amitabh Bachchan and Samir Soni in Baghban.Amitabh Bachchan and Samir Soni in Baghban.
There isn’t a more definitive movie for the Boomer generation than Ravi Chopra’s 2003 family drama Baghban. The Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini-starrer revolved around the ordeals of a retired, senior citizen couple who struggle to spend time with their four kids and their families. Bachchan’s climactic monologue aimed at the ungrateful millennial generation still makes every Boomer feel seen and heard.

Now, 23 years after the release of Baghban, Samir Soni shared a Reel on Instagram, in which a GenZ girl calls out Baghban for what it is: a Boomer propaganda. The actor, who played Sanjay Malhotra, the second son of Bachchan’s Raj Malhotra and Hema’s Pooja Malhotra, endorsed the idea that he was not a villain, but actually a “green flag”.

The Gen-Z influencer lauded Samir’s character for being punctual and receptive to her wife’s concerns. “He’s also an intellectual because he asks his father why he doesn’t have any FDs (fixed deposits), gratuity or savings. But then a very emotional song plays in the background. The son is turned into a villain. Bro, your son is right. Why do you not have savings? It’s not like you worked at a very bad place. You worked at a very reputed bank,” argued the influencer.

Another instance the influencer quoted is that of the typewriter scene. When Sanjay’s wife asks him to request his father to not use the typewriter late at night in the living room, he patiently and politely asks his dad to take that to his bedroom or save it for the morning because his wife has to wake up early in the morning, send their son to school, make breakfast for all of them before going to work herself. But Bachchan’s character gets rather offended, not even paying heed to a request by his grandson to use a laptop instead for the sake of a quieter environment.

The third argument in favour of Samir Soni’s character is that of the Karva Chauth scene, when his hungry wife assumes her father-in-law would eat at the café he frequents like he does everyday, so they head out for dinner. But that’s the day Bachchan’s character chooses to skip dinner at the café, despite the insistence of the owner (Lillete Dubey) only to find no food left for him at home.

“Baghban has not traumatized any other generation more than how much it has traumatize us,” said the influencer. Samir Soni shared the Instagram Reel on his feed and wrote in the caption, “(Laughing with tears emojis) Finally some redemption after 20 years. Just love the new generation.” Produced by BR Chopra’s BR Films, Baghban also starred Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Aman Verma, Divya Dutta, Rimi Sen, and Paresh Rawal among others.

In an earlier interview with SCREEN, Samir Soni had recalled the response he received after the film became a success. “When the film released, I was just happy but the response we got was so unbelievable. I remember once an old lady coming up to me, in a mall, and I thought she recognised me after the movie and would say something nice but she came and scolded me for being a ‘very bad son, you’ve misbehaved!’ People were relating to Amit ji and Hema ji so much that we turned the bad guys overnight but that shows the success of the film, to have such a huge impact,” he had said.

He also said that it was the point of view of the parents. “The film was made from the point of view of the parents. It was not as much about showing that the sons are bad, which they are, but they are showing the life from the perspective of the parents. If it was shown from the point of view of the sons and the responsibilities they have (in their personal and professional lives) then it would have been a different film.”

