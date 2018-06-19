Badla: Amitabh Bachchan ‘finally away’ from prosthetics

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla. Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla, is relieved to be finally away from prosthetics and heavy costumes. Amitabh is currently shooting in Glasgow. He shared two photographs of himself dressed in a black suit on Twitter.

The 75-year-old thespian, previously described prosthetic make-up as a “torture” on his blog. “Tomorrow is a torture. Prosthetic make-up for two film looks and trials. That sticky beard that extra beard that headlocks and the lot. I thought I had had a lifetime of it but no, there is always more to come,” he had written.

The actor earlier donned prosthetic make-up to look like a 12-year-old boy suffering from a rare genetic disorder called progeria in the 2009 movie Paa and for his latest release 102 Not Out.

T 2841 – Confined .. conscious and content .. until, the film releases .. this be the life of creativity .. ‘BADLA’ moves each day .. finally away from and distant from prosthetics and heavy costume armour ! pic.twitter.com/fFUfpa80LD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2018

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has two more films in his kitty – Thugs Of Hindostan and Brahmastra. This will be the second time that Amitabh and Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space again after Pink. Shah Rukh Khan is the producer of this Amitabh Bachchan starrer. The film is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh. However, this will be the fourth time Big B will be collaborating with Ghosh. The two have previously worked in films like TE3N, Kahaani and Aladin.

