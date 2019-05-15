Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana come together for Gulabo Sitabo

After presenting the audience with a soulful Mother’s Day rendition, Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan have joined hands yet again for a quirky comedy. Titled Gulabo Sitabo, the film brings together senior Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

Advertising

Written by Juhi Chaturvedi and bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, the film will be set in Lucknow.

Talking about the project, Shoojit Sircar said, “Juhi and I have been working on this script for quite some time and as we all know when Juhi comes up with a story, it has her trademark quirk in it. As soon as I read it, I was extremely excited and shared it with Ronnie, my dear friend and producer, and to both Mr Bachchan and Ayushmann at the same time.”

Sircar also shared how Big B and Ayushmann were convinced about the script and readily accepted the offer. “I thought it would take some time to develop and proceed but everyone including the duo were so enthusiastic to do this script that they figured their dates and here we are, planning to release it this year. After Piku and Vicky Donor, I had been wanting to work with Mr Bachchan and Ayushmann on an equally quirky script so this fell perfectly in place,” he said.

Gulabo Sitabo is a metaphor used by the locals of Uttar Pradesh, explained the filmmaker. “The story is based in Lucknow, and Gulabo Sitabo is a fun colloquial metaphor used by the locals. Wait and watch the film to know more,” shared Sircar.

Gulabo Sitabo is expected to release in November 2019.