Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo to release in April 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Shoojit Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi.

Ayushmann Khurrana will share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Gulabo Sitabo. (Photos: Ayushmann Khurrana/Twitter and Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo is set to release on April 24 next year.

The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier suppose to hit the theatres in November this year.

The movie, set in Lucknow, is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar’s longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. They have worked together on Vicky Donor, Piku and his last directorial venture October.

Khurrana teams up with Sircar after the 2012 hit Vicky Donor, which was the actor’s debut in Bollywood.

Sircar has previously directed Bachchan in Piku.

Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

