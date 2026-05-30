Amitabh Bachchan applauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says he couldn’t even play marbles at 15

Even those who are not avid cricket followers are familiar with the name Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old cricket prodigy has taken the ongoing IPL season by storm with his fearless batting, emerging as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 776 runs from 16 matches.

Among those who showered praise on the teenager was megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Taking to X, Bachchan wrote, “T 5756(i) – Sooryavanshi — The amazing 15-year-old Soorya. At that age, I couldn’t even play marbles or gulli danda properly!!”

T 5756(i) –

Sooryavanshi – १५ साल की उम्र का अद्भुत सूर्या ।

इस उम्र में तो हम बंटों और गुल्ली डंडा भी ठीक से नहीं खेल पा रहे थे !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 29, 2026

Bachchan is not the only one impressed by the young sensation. Recently, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also took to X to applaud Sooryavanshi’s batting prowess. He wrote, “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!”

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A few days ago, rumours started erupting that Amitabh Bachchan had been hospitalised. However, the rumours were false. Fans flooded social media with woshes for actor’s recovery. Amid this, a report in PTI claimed that Bachchan visited Nanavati Hospital for his routine check up and returned home shortly afterwards.

“He went in for a routine health check-up and came back home. He usually goes every month for a check-up,” PTI quoted its source as saying.

The same day, Amitabh took to his blog to share a cryptic note. In the blog, he shared a poem in Hindi whose translated version read as… “When the eagle becomes quiet, parrots begin to speak. This one and that one say, ‘Come, let us also start offering advice/drinks.’ After eating millet bread and greens, they begin talking like crows the moment food enters their mouths. One remained a reflection of brother Hill’s education; the other, a memory of Wellington.”