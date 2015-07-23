Amitabh Bachchan applauds ‘Ahalya’, calls it brilliant

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan loved “Kahaani” director Sujoy Ghosh’s short film “Ahalya”, starring Soumitra Chatterjee and Radhika Apte.
“Ahalya”, the 14-minute-nine-second thriller set in Kolkata, is based on the story of a character in Hindu mythology of the same name.
Amitabh Bachchan tweeted:
T 1939 – https://t.co/Vf3X5ODTMW … the magic of short films .. Sujoy Ghosh .. brilliant !!
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2015
An elated Ghosh wrote:
yay! love you sir:)) RT @SrBachchan: T 1939 – https://t.co/ZSPT4GPJVM … the magic of short films .. Sujoy Ghosh .. brilliant !!”
— sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) July 23, 2015
Ghosh has worked with Bachchan in “Aladin”. They teamed up again for “Kahaani” but only for a song “Ekla Chalo Re”.
