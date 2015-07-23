Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Amitabh Bachchan applauds ‘Ahalya’, calls it brilliant

Amitabh Bachchan loved Sujoy Ghosh's short film "Ahalya", starring Soumitra Chatterjee and Radhika Apte.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: July 23, 2015 4:36:06 pm
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan loved “Kahaani” director Sujoy Ghosh’s short film “Ahalya”, starring Soumitra Chatterjee and Radhika Apte.

“Ahalya”, the 14-minute-nine-second thriller set in Kolkata, is based on the story of a character in Hindu mythology of the same name.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted:

An elated Ghosh wrote:

Ghosh has worked with Bachchan in “Aladin”. They teamed up again for “Kahaani” but only for a song “Ekla Chalo Re”.

