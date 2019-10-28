Toggle Menu
Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar attend Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party

Shah Rukh-Gauri, Anushka-Virat, and many others attended Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash. Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Soha Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu and many others were also spotted.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali celebration was a star-studded event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan hosted a star studded Diwali bash this year in Mumbai which was attended by who’s who of the tinsel town.

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar and others were seen at the venue with their family members.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who co-starred Abhishek Bachchan in Manmarziyaan and delivered hits such as Pink and Badla with Amitabh Bachchan, looked gorgeous at the bash. The actor is receiving accolades for her recent release Saand Ki Aankh.

On the other hand, it was nothing less than a fam-jam for Shraddha Kapoor. The actor arrived at the bash with father Shakti Kapoor. She struck a pose with Tiger Shroff too.

Another personality who grabbed eyeballs at the event was Preity Zinta. The actor, who has co-starred with Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in several films, looked extremely pretty as she struck a pose for the shutterbugs. Later, we also saw the actor posing with Dino Morea.

Here are the other celebrities who attended Bachchan’s Diwali bash:

Karan Johar with Hiroo Johar
Karan Johar arrived with mother Hiroo Johar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Anushka Sharma Virat kOhli photos
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli arrived. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
akshay kumar photos
Akshay Kumar posed with Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav Kumar.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
parineeti chopra with sania mirza
Parineeti Chopra attended the bash with best friend Sania Mirza. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
kiara advani
Kiara Advani looked gorgeous. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kriti Sanon
Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon at the bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
R Madhavan
We also spotted R Madhavan at Amitabh Bachchan’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Hema Malini
Hema Malini attended Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher with Kirron Kher and Sikander Kher. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Arshad Warsi
Arshad Warsi with wife Maria Goretti. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Preity Zinta with Dino Morea
Preity Zinta poses with Dino Morea.
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda snapped at Amitabh Bachchan’s house.
Priya Pilgaonkar with Sachin Pilgaonkar
Sachin Pilgoankar with Supriya Pilgoankar and Shriya Pilgoankar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
soha ali khan
Soha Ali Khan arrived at the venue with Kunal Kemmu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Soha Ali Khan, Shriya Pilgoankar, Hema Malini and others were also spotted at the bash.

