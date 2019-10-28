Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar attend Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan hosted a star studded Diwali bash this year in Mumbai which was attended by who’s who of the tinsel town.

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar and others were seen at the venue with their family members.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who co-starred Abhishek Bachchan in Manmarziyaan and delivered hits such as Pink and Badla with Amitabh Bachchan, looked gorgeous at the bash. The actor is receiving accolades for her recent release Saand Ki Aankh.

On the other hand, it was nothing less than a fam-jam for Shraddha Kapoor. The actor arrived at the bash with father Shakti Kapoor. She struck a pose with Tiger Shroff too.

Another personality who grabbed eyeballs at the event was Preity Zinta. The actor, who has co-starred with Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in several films, looked extremely pretty as she struck a pose for the shutterbugs. Later, we also saw the actor posing with Dino Morea.

Here are the other celebrities who attended Bachchan’s Diwali bash:

Soha Ali Khan, Shriya Pilgoankar, Hema Malini and others were also spotted at the bash.