Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani skip and smile like Sooraj Barjatya as they wrap Uunchai. Watch

Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani skip and smile like Sooraj Barjatya as they wrap Uunchai.

Uunchai marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to direction after his 2015 drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani.

Mumbai
April 27, 2022 2:33:04 pm
uunchai shoot wrapBoman Irani and Anupam Kher shared a video as they wrapped Uunchai shoot. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has finished filming for his latest directorial venture Uunchai, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani.

Billed as a story of four friends, the film went into production last October in Nepal.

Kher took to Instagram and posted a reel set to the song “Mujhse Juda Hokar” from their 1994 hit Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! also directed by Barjatya.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the video, the cast, including him, Bachchan, Irani and Neena Gupta, along with the crew are seen doing a jumping action.

Also Read |Boman Irani shares photo with Uunchai co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher; fans say ‘Legends’

“It’s a WRAP. THANK YOU #SoorajBarjatya for your love, warmth, brilliance and compassion during the shooting of #Uunchai! This little jump action we all did was Soorajji’s signature step when we did a good shot.

“We all did it for him as a tribute to his noble and humble royal direction during #Uunchai. This little skip is our little way of saying we love you,” Kher wrote on Tuesday evening.

 

Also starring Parineeti Chopra, Uunchai marks Barjatya’s return to direction after his 2015 drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

