Amitabh Bachchan announces break to recuperate, days after saying he suffered a knee injury

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has posted on X that he will be on a break on the recommendation of doctors. The actor said doctors have advised him to take a break from work to rest and recover. “I beg your forgiveness. I’ve been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I’m not able to write anything,” Bachchan wrote, without specifying the nature of the medical advice or whether it is connected to a previous injury.

T 5889,10,11,12 – apologies .. क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ, कुछ दिनों के लिए आराम और सँवरने का समय निकालने को कहा गया है सो कुछ लिख नहीं पा रहा हूँ .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 21, 2026

The post follows an incident earlier this month on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, where Amitabh Bachchan told the studio audience that he had hurt his knee during the previous day’s shoot. Unlike his usual practice of delivering his opening monologue while standing at centre stage, the actor chose to remain seated while addressing the audience, explaining that he was having difficulty standing.

“Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury,” he told the audience. “Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee.”

He pointed to his left knee as he spoke. Amitabh Bachchan quickly played down the severity, assuring everyone that the injury was not serious and that he would stand while interacting with contestants later in the episode. He sat through the opening portion purely because of the discomfort.

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Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan slips during shoot, suffers knee injury: ‘Little difficulty in standing up’

Bachchan recently celebrated his 84th birthday. The actor remains active in public life, and is currently hosting the long-running quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

A Tumblr post by the actor last month and fueled rumours that he might be retiring from acting. But Bachchan later clarified that he meant retiring to bed, not retiring from acting.