Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs wish Happy Diwali

Diwali fever has caught up with Bollywood as celebrities taking to Twitter to wish their fans on the occasion of festival of lights.

Many of the celebs took an off from their daily schedules and are celebrating the festival with their family.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recorded a bilingual voice message for his fans on Diwali.

“On this auspicious occasion of Diwali,I wish all of you a very happy Diwali. May you have lot of prosperity,happiness and peace in this new year. May you all live together in a harmony and togetherness,” he said.

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan said,”If all you want to do on diwali is stay home with ur family (like me)… Then you are truly blessed.. Happy Diwali and a very Happy New Year.”

Newbie actress Alia Bhatt urges fans to have a cracker free Diwali.

“Wishing all of you a very happy Diwali! Be safe,have a day full of love and happiness,lights and not noise.. Please think about our animals” posted Bhatt.

Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted,”Happy Diwali to all…. Spread the love… Bask in the light and let the family connect tide you through every obstacle… Love you all.. Always.”

National award winning director,Madhur Bhandarkar,wished a prosperous and peaceful Diwali.

“Let the lights of this festival enlighten your soul and life with happiness and eternal bliss. Wish you and your family a very Happy Diwali,” Bhandarkar wrote.

Echoing the same,”English Vinglish” star Sridevi said,”Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. May the festival of lights drive away all darkness and bring prosperity and good luck.”

Bollywood’s action king Arjun Rampal requested his fans to help a needy person on this Diwali.

“This Diwali,light some diyas,eat some sweets and if you have a little extra,light up someone’s life and spread some smiles. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali,” said Akshay.

Actor Arjun Rampal posted,”Wish you all a happy Diwali,all lives be illuminated,all dreams be fulfilled,all good in you be strengthened,may you laugh easily and often.”

“A very Happy Diwali to all of you.. may this Diwali and the year ahead,be the best ever.. God bless..,” posted actress Mandira Bedi.

Actress Shilpa Shetty wrote,”Happy Diwali to all my Tweetos. May the festival of lights sparkle your life and bring you happiness galore.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App