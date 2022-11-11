Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan offer prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple on Uunchai release day. Watch video

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, were spotted offering prayers at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday, as Amitabh’s new film Uunchai hit theatres. Amitabh is coming off of a series of box office flops, as Bollywood in general goes through a rough patch.

Videos shared on paparazzi accounts showed Amitabh and Abhishek at the temple, dressed in white kurtas, as they offered prayers and accepted ‘prasad’ from the ‘pandit’. They were surrounded by a large crowd, and a gaggle of photographers.

Some days ago, Amitabh gave the film’s premiere a skip, as Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan filled in for him. The premiere was organised by Uunchai director Sooraj Barjatya and actor Anupam Kher, via his acting school.

Uunchai also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika. The film was released in theatres on Friday. Amitabh’s last few films — Goodbye, Jhund, Chehre and Runway 34 — all underperformed at the box office. The sole exception was the fantasy drama Brahmastra, which featured him in a supporting role. He also has Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, and the Hindi remake of The Intern (also with Deepika) in the pipeline.

In Uunchai, a group of older men go on the adventure of a lifetime to the Everest base camp, to fulfil their buddy’s dying wish. Director Sooraj Barjatya said that for the first time in his career, he is unconcerned about box office figures. He said in a video shared on the Rajshri Productions YouTube channel, “I just felt I want to make one film where I am not concerned about how many dancers, songs, what is going to be the first day collection. Because all my life I have been competing.”