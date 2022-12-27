Akshay Kumar leaves Amitabh Bachchan in disbelief, admits he has been to Kumbh Mela incognito: ‘Main chup-chaap nahi jaa sakta?’

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will be seen as a guest contestant in one of the final episodes of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which will soon conclude its 14th season. The channel has been sharing promos from the highly-awaited episode.

In one of the promos, Akshay and Amitabh were seen conversing about the famous Kumbh Mela, which takes place every year in four holy locations — Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik and Allahabad. At one point, Big B turned to his celebrity guest, and asked him if he has ever experienced the Kumbh Mela in person. Akshay said that he had.

Akshay said in Hindi, “Mauka mila tha, chup chap chala gaya tha, chup chap jaake waapis aaya (I was given the chance once, so I went there quietly and without letting too many people know of my whereabouts).” This answer was met with slight scepticism by the host, who in turn looked at the studio audience and asked, “Ye chup chaap gaye the (He went quietly)?”

A somewhat indignant Kumar responded, “Kyu, main chup chaap nahi jaa sakta? Aap kya kya jagahon pe chup chaap jaate ho, hum nahi jaa sakte kahi bhi (Why can’t I go there without it being news? You too have visited many such places in the past without it becoming a big thing, so why can’t we)?”

Akshay Kumar has had a busy but disappointing year. The actor featured in five films within the year (Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, Cuttputlli and Bachchhan Paandey), and all of them failed to connect with the audience. Four of them bombed at the box office, while Cuttputlli debuted directly on streaming.

He currently has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tiger Shroff, and the Hindi remake of Suriya-led Soorarai Pottru in the pipeline.