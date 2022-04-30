scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan calls Ajay Devgn’s direction in Runway 34 ‘marvellous’ in handwritten note. See here

Amitabh Bachchan sent a handwritten note to Ajay Devgn to appreciate his work on Runway 34.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
April 30, 2022 4:25:45 pm
Amitabh Bachchan- Ajay devgnAmitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have worked together recently in Runway 34. (Photos: Ajay Devgn/ Instagram)

Ajay Devgn on Saturday took to his social media handles to thank his Runway 34 co-star Amitabh Bachchan for sending him a handwritten note of appreciation. A

Amitabh Bachchan, in his letter to Devgn wrote, “Ajay Ajay Ajay, an absolute honour to be a part of ’34’ and to be the recipient of a magnificent director’s gift. Your work is superior. The way you have put everything together is simply marvellous. They say it’s your best, but I know that there shall be many more bests. Congratulations.”

Responding to Bachchan’s lovely gesture, Ajay posted a picture of his letter and flowers on Instagram and wrote, “When the illustrious and magnanimous Amitabh Bachchan stars in your directorial venture, it is an honour that is hard to encapsulate in words. And when he uses his heartfelt words in a hand-written note of appreciation it stirs emotions that are a heady mix of gratitude, quiet pride and satisfaction. Thank you Amit ji!”

Amitabh Bachchan letter for ajay devgn A glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan’s handwritten letter for Ajay Devgn. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/ Instagram)
Ajay Devgn on sustaining stardom for over thirty years: 'The road doesn't end at success, it begins from there'

Ajay, in an interview with indianexpress.com, had shared his experience of directing the megastar in Runway 34. He had said, “It was fabulous because he is a director’s actor. I have always shared a great rapport with him. The kind of dedication and passion he has towards work, I don’t think anybody can have. I guess it is a lot easier to direct him because he totally hands himself to the director. Even if you are okay with the shot, he will say he wants to do one more. When you tell him that you got what you want from him, he will say he wants to give one more shot for himself. The hunger to do better is what really keeps him going.”

Ajay will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Drishyam 2 along with Tabu and Akshaye Khanna. He also has Bholaa, Thank God and Maidaan among others.

