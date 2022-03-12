Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan pose with Anil Ambani’s family, Tina Ambani shares photos

Bollywood and big fat Indian weddings go hand in hand. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda recently attended Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani‘s son Anmol’s wedding in Mumbai in February in Mumbai.

Tina, a former actor, on Friday shared a bunch of photos from Anmol and Krishna’s wedding, on Instagram, and wrote, “A new chapter begins for Anmol and Khrisha with blessings from friends and family – the wedding ❤️😍❤️.”

Anmol and Krishna’s wedding was a regal affair. The Bachchans attended the ceremony.

Tina shared pictures from Anmol and Krishna’s pheras. In one picture, the newlyweds are also seen taking blessings from their grandmother Kokilaben Ambani. In another photo, the Bachchan clan is posing with the Ambani family.

In Ambani-Bachchan portrait, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen twinning in red lehengas, whereas Abhishek has worn a red sherwani paired it with a pearl coloured turban. Navya was seen in a blue saree, while Jaya wore a red saree.

In yet another set of pictures shared by Tina, we spotted actor Aadar Jain as a part of the groom’s squad.

A few days ago, Shweta had taken to Instagram to give glimpses from Anmol and Krishna’s wedding festivities. In the pictures, she is seen standing with Tina and Jaya. She had captioned the photo, “Ft my Mamacitas !!”

Bachchans and Ambanis have shared a close bond. Abhishek had portrayed a character based on the life of Dhirubhai Ambani in Mani Ratnam’s Guru (2007), while Aishwarya’s role was based on Kokilaben Ambani’s life. Dhirubhai Ambani was Anil and Mukesh Ambani’s father.

The A list wedding was attended by several other celebrities including Rima Jain, Sandeep Khosla, Mukesh, Nita Ambani, and Isha Ambani. The wedding was held at Anil Ambani’s Cuffe Parade home Sea Wind.