This was Amitabh Bachchan’s advice when son Abhishek Bachchan was ready to quit Bollywood after a dozen flops

Abhishek Bachchan is in the news as his latest film The Big Bull released on April 8 on Disney+ Hotstar to mixed reviews. Inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, the film had the actor’s father Amitabh Bachchan writing a blog on the film and how Abhishek made his proud.

Now, in a new interview, Abhishek has spoken how his father has been his biggest support and had once guided him when he was all but ready to give up showbiz. Abhishek said he spoke to Amitabh that he believed he was not made for the industry after a string of flops.

Junior Bachchan made his acting debut in 2000 with JP Dutta’s war film Refugee, and it was the fifth-highest grosser of the year. However, he had over a dozen flops and he was disillusioned.

Abhishek, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, recalled the time and said, “To fail on a public platform is very difficult. There was no social media back then, but I read via media that some were abusing me while some said that I do not know acting.”

He added, “At one point in time, I felt it was my mistake that I came into the industry as whatsoever I was trying, it was not working. I went to my dad and said maybe I am not made for this industry.”

Amitabh Bachchan then told son Abhishek, “I never brought you up to be quitter. Every morning you have to wake up and fight for your place under the sun. As an actor, you are improving with every film.”

Abhishek shared that senior Bachchan asked him to take every role, big or small, significant or insignificant. “Just work and trust me you will be fine,” Amitabh told Abhishek at that time.

The actor shared that these words gave him courage and thankfully things worked out thereafter.

The 78-year-old actor also praised his son’s performance in the Kookie Gulati directorial on social media. Big B wrote a long note on his blog. “For a Father, it is ever a moment of great pride to see their ‘progress report’ prosper and do well .. I am no different from any other Father .. the mention of such always brings emotion and tears .. particularly when there is an exhibition of immense value ..,” wrote Big B. He also mentioned “that Big Bull had been seen privately within the confines of the home much earlier” but “the excitement of watching it when the entire world shall be seeing it at the same time, was different ..”

He also tweeted, “T 3868 -‘apintment’ बरकरार , रहा धुआंदार तीन बार देख चुके , आज रात चौथी बार Bhaiyu.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s film The Big Bull is based on the financial scam of 1992 involving stockbroker Harshad Mehta. It chronicles his rise in the stock market and his eventual fall.