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Amitabh Bachchan admits feeling ‘disoriented’ when he doesn’t work every day: ‘It only serves to exacerbate anxiety’
Amitabh Bachchan mentioned how he misses working every day and feels ‘disoriented’ when he isn’t working regularly.
Amitabh Bachchan, 83, is known for his discipline, and many of his co-stars have spoken about it over the years. This quality also makes Big B restless when he isn’t working, and he recently expressed the same on his blog. The Don actor mentioned how he misses working every day and feels ‘disoriented’ when he isn’t working regularly.
In his latest blog post, Big B wrote, “A day that felt somewhat ‘lazy’… for no particular reason… but not working every day feels strange to me. When you do not adhere to your fixed daily schedule, the habit you have cultivated over time gets disrupted. Consequently, the day begins to feel somewhat disoriented, whereas on normal days, everything proceeds in a smooth and orderly manner.”
He added, “You then find yourself wondering why the day isn’t unfolding exactly as you had wished. If we can simply grasp this concept, we can maintain a sense of peace and tranquility in our surroundings. However, for some people, this proves difficult to achieve, and it only serves to exacerbate their anxiety.”
Amitabh Bachchan has been starring in back-to-back films. In 2024 alone, Amitabh appeared in four films, and after a year’s break, he will be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. He has also lent his voice to the role of Jatayu in Ramayana.
Apart from his film appearances, Amitabh has also hosted one of the longest-running quiz shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He recently concluded the 17th season of the game show and bid farewell with an emotional and heartfelt message to viewers. He said, “Sometimes, we live a moment so deeply and get so lost in it that when it reaches its final point, it feels as though it had just begun, and yet it is ending so soon. Everything feels like it happened just yesterday. I am about to begin the last day of this game, going through these emotions. I’ve spent one-third of my life…more than one-third of my life, with all of you, and it has been a great privilege.”
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