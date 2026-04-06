Amitabh Bachchan admits feeling ‘disoriented’ when he doesn’t work every day: ‘It only serves to exacerbate anxiety’

Amitabh Bachchan, 83, is known for his discipline, and many of his co-stars have spoken about it over the years. This quality also makes Big B restless when he isn’t working, and he recently expressed the same on his blog. The Don actor mentioned how he misses working every day and feels ‘disoriented’ when he isn’t working regularly.

In his latest blog post, Big B wrote, “A day that felt somewhat ‘lazy’… for no particular reason… but not working every day feels strange to me. When you do not adhere to your fixed daily schedule, the habit you have cultivated over time gets disrupted. Consequently, the day begins to feel somewhat disoriented, whereas on normal days, everything proceeds in a smooth and orderly manner.”