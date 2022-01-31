Amitabh Bachchan shares Abhishek’s video talking about their bankruptcy, how they bounced back: ‘That’s the way we do it…’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan showed his pride in son Abhishek Bachchan after politician Milind Deora praised him in a tweet. Deora had taken to Twitter and shared an interview of Abhishek, where he had talked about the difficult time in his life when their family was bankrupt, and how he had left his education to help his father.

Deora shared the interview and captioned it, “In case you missed it, sharing these words of wisdom from my friend @juniorbachchan— Bollywood’s most underrated actor whose best is yet to come.” The actor was facing bankruptcy in 1999 when his venture, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL), faced major losses.

Amitabh Bachchan quote-tweeted the post and wrote, “Yo baby, that’s the way we do it!”

In the Brut interview, Abhishek had opened up about how he left his education in Boston university to help his father out. “My father was going through this really rough time,” he said, explaining that their business had not taken off. He also revealed that he didn’t feel that he was qualified to help in any way, but he felt that he needed to be there for his father. He recalled on how they decided to make it work, that they would fight through this painful situation.

Abhishek also mentioned that Big B went over to Yash Chopra’s house, explaining the dire situation, and that evening, he was offered Mohabbatein. Abhishek said that his parents had always brought him up to not have a backup and not be a quitter. He explained that if a person knows they don’t have a safety net, they’ll just work hard and not give up.

When he was on Ranveer Singh’s show The Big Picture, Abhishek elaborated further and said, “I can’t be sitting in Boston and my father doesn’t know how he’s going to get dinner. That’s how bad it was, and he said it publicly. He had to borrow money from his staff to put food on the table. I just felt morally obliged to be with him.”

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film Bob Biswas, while Amitabh Bachchan has several films including Brahmastra in the pipeline.